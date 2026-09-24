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Finance

Hedge fund Millennium to establish Athens presence

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Hedge Fund Millennium Establishes Athens Office, Elevating Greece’s Financial Sector

Millennium Management’s Expansion into Greece

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Millennium Management will establish a presence in Athens, in a move welcomed by the Greek government as a sign of the country's growing appeal as an investment and financial hub, finance minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Thursday.

Government Response and Strategic Discussions

Pierrakakis said he discussed Millennium's expansion plans in Greece with the firm's President Ajay Nagpal and EMEA CEO Martin Pabari following a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Confirmation of Greece’s Investment Momentum

• Pierrakakis said the move confirms Greece's momentum as an investment and financial destination.

Plans to Develop Athens as a Financial Hub

• He added that the government aims to develop Athens into a European hub for investment and international talent.

Millennium’s Strategy and Global Vision

Supporting Greece’s Asset Management Ecosystem

• Millennium said its Athens office will support Greece's growing asset management ecosystem.

Attracting Global Talent

• The firm noted its Athens expansion aligns with a strategy to attract talented professionals worldwide and connect them to its global platform.

About Millennium Management

• Founded in 1989 by ​billionaire Israel Englander, Millennium is ​one of ⁠the world's largest multi-strategy hedge funds, managing more than $97 billion in assets and with more than 7,000 employees globally, according to its website.

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Millennium’s Athens expansion underscores Greece’s growing appeal to global asset managers, reinforcing government efforts to position Athens as a European hub for investment and international talent.
  • The hedge fund said the Athens office will support Greece’s burgeoning asset management ecosystem and attract global professional talent.
  • Millennium is among the world’s largest hedge funds, with regulatory AUM of approximately $720.8 billion as of August 25, 2026, highlighting the significance of its Greece expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Millennium Management opening an office in Athens?
Millennium aims to support Greece’s growing asset management ecosystem and connect global talent to its platform.
How has the Greek government responded to Millennium’s expansion?
The Greek government welcomed the move as proof of Greece’s growing appeal as an investment and financial hub.
What strategic goals does Millennium have for its Athens presence?
Millennium’s Athens office aligns with its strategy of attracting talented professionals and supporting asset management growth.
Who did the Greek finance minister meet with regarding Millennium’s plans?
Finance minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis met with Millennium’s President Ajay Nagpal and EMEA CEO Martin Pabari.
How large is Millennium Management globally?
Millennium is one of the world’s largest hedge funds, managing over $97 billion in assets and employing more than 7,000 people.

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