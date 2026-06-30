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France extends summer sales after heat keeps shoppers away, minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France extends summer sales after heat keeps shoppers away, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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France Extends Summer Sales After Heatwave Keeps Shoppers Away

Extension of Summer Discount Sales in Response to Heatwave

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - France will extend its summer discount sales season by one week until July 28 due to a heatwave that kept shoppers away from stores, Minister for Small Businesses Serge Papin said on Tuesday.

Official Statement from the Minister

"We will extend the sales by one week because the heatwave meant stores weren't visited during this period. The discount sales did not go well. They were to end on July 21, so they will therefore be extended to July 28," Papin said.

Background on the Summer Sales

French summer discount sales started on June 24 when France was already in the midst of extreme temperatures that began on June 20.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • An intense heatwave since mid‑June disrupted consumer activity, prompting the sales extension to offset lost footfall and sales volumes.
  • Summer discount season in France was legally scheduled from June 24 to July 21; the extension to July 28 is exceptional and aims to support struggling brick‑and‑mortar retailers.
  • The heatwave inflicted broader economic strain, impacting healthcare, energy demand, and daily operations—context underscoring why authorities intervened to aid commerce.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did France extend its summer sales?
France extended its summer sales because a heatwave kept shoppers away from stores, leading to poor sales performance.
Until when are the summer sales extended in France?
The summer sales in France are now extended by one week, ending on July 28 instead of July 21.
Who announced the extension of summer sales in France?
Serge Papin, France's Minister for Small Businesses, announced the extension.
When did the French summer sales originally start?
The French summer sales began on June 24 while the country was experiencing a heatwave.

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