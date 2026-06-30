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UK regulator proposes easing Apple, Google app store payment rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK regulator proposes easing Apple, Google app store payment rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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UK regulator considers opening Apple, Google app stores to rival payments

UK Competition and Markets Authority Proposes App Store Payment Reforms

By Sam Tabahriti

Background and Current Restrictions

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Tuesday proposed allowing app developers to steer users to alternative payment options outside Apple and Alphabet's Google app stores to cut fees and boost competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the proposals would remove restrictions that currently prevent UK developers from directing users to off-platform payment options, which are banned by Apple and restricted by Google.

Fee Structure and Consumer Impact

The watchdog said any fees charged by two of the world's largest technology companies for allowing such "steering" would need to be fair and reasonable, and should be lower than current app store commissions, with savings passed on to consumers or reinvested in innovation.

"While it is only fair for Apple and Google to be compensated for the services they provide, any fees they charge must be justified through a robust, evidence-led framework involving due reference to both cost and value," Will Hayter, executive director for digital markets, is expected to say later on Tuesday, according to an excerpt of his speech.

Payment Rules Under Review

Opening Access to NFC Technology

PAYMENT RULES UNDER REVIEW

The CMA said it was also considering requiring Apple to open up access to its near-field communication technology, which is used for contactless payments, potentially allowing developers to offer payment services within their own iOS apps.

This could enable UK fintech companies to build alternatives to Apple's wallet, including account-to-account payments and emerging technologies such as digital currencies, the CMA said.

Consultation and Regulatory Powers

The proposals are part of a consultation under Britain's new digital markets regime, which gives the watchdog powers to impose tailored requirements on companies with so-called "strategic market status".

Industry Responses

Google's Position

Google said in an emailed statement it had already taken steps in that direction, pointing to new Play Store terms introduced earlier this month allowing developers to steer users to complete transactions outside the platform.

The CMA said it would assess Google's recent changes as part of its work before deciding later this year whether to impose formal requirements.

Apple's Position

Apple has previously said it does not support allowing developers to direct users to off-platform payments, arguing this could undermine user security and fraud protections and limit its ability to verify transactions.

An Apple spokesperson said it could open the door to "scams, bait-and-switch tactics, and the circumvention of parental controls".

"When users are directed away from Apple's trusted payment infrastructure, they lose the protections they rely on Apple to provide," the spokesperson said, adding the U.S. tech giant would continue to "make our concerns clear" to the CMA.

Regulatory Context and Future Outlook

Strategic Market Status and Previous Commitments

The regulator designated Apple and Google as having strategic market status in mobile ecosystems last year, giving it the power to intervene more directly to boost competition.

In February, it secured commitments from the two companies to make their app stores fairer and more transparent, including changes to rankings, reviews and access to certain features – but they did not address commissions, which can reach up to 30%.

International Regulatory Scrutiny

The CMA said at the time that enabling developers to steer users to alternative payment methods remained a priority, an issue that has also drawn scrutiny from regulators in the European Union, the United States and Japan.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Sarah Young and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The CMA wants to lift restrictions on developers steering users to off‑platform payments, a move currently banned by Apple and limited by Google, to reduce app store commissions and enhance competition. (miragenews.com)
  • Any fees Apple or Google charge for enabling steering must be fair and reasonable—lower than existing app store commissions—with savings passed to users or reinvested in innovation. (miragenews.com)
  • The CMA is also considering requiring Apple to open access to its NFC chip, potentially enabling third-party contactless payments within iOS apps to foster fintech competition. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has the UK competition regulator proposed for app stores?
The UK regulator proposed allowing app developers to steer users to alternative payment options outside of Apple and Google app stores.
How would these changes impact app developer fees?
Any fees charged for allowing steering would need to be fair and lower than current app store commissions, aiming to reduce costs for developers.
What role does near-field communication play in the proposals?
The regulator is considering requiring Apple to open access to its near-field communication technology so developers can offer contactless payments in iOS apps.
Have Apple or Google responded to the CMA's proposals?
Google stated it has already implemented similar changes to its Play Store policies, while Apple did not immediately respond.
What is the goal of the UK's proposed changes to app store rules?
The aim is to boost competition, reduce fees for developers, and provide more payment options for consumers.

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