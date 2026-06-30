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Barclays acquires Canary Wharf headquarters leasehold in £750 million deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Barclays acquires Canary Wharf headquarters leasehold in £750 million deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Barclays buys £750 million long-term lease on its Canary Wharf headquarters

Barclays Secures Future at Canary Wharf with 999-Year Lease

By Iain Withers

Details of the Lease Acquisition

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Barclays has bought a 999-year lease for its global headquarters in Canary Wharf in London for £750 million ($992.8 million), committing its long-term future to the rebounding financial district.

Impact on Barclays’ Financials

The British bank said the deal gives it control of the building long beyond expiry of its current lease with landlord Canary Wharf Group in 2039 and that it expects the transaction to have a broadly neutral impact on its capital ratio and earnings.

Canary Wharf’s Recovery and Market Context

The East London financial district's fortunes have improved somewhat since the post-pandemic slump in office demand that led to high-profile tenants such as HSBC choosing to move out.

Recent Lettings and New Tenants

Lettings have recovered in the past couple of years, with the likes of Spanish bank BBVA and fintech company Zopa taking space while Wall Street investment bank JPMorgan has said it will build a new tower in the area.

Barclays’ Commitment to London

“One Churchill Place has been our home and global headquarters for more than two decades," said Barclays Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan. 

"This acquisition gives us long-term certainty, greater flexibility over our London footprint and reinforces our continued confidence in London as one of the world’s leading global financial centres.”

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7555 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers in LondonAdditional reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • The 999‑year leasehold deal, struck on June 30, 2026, underscores Barclays’ commitment to its Canary Wharf presence and provides long‑term operational certainty for its headquarters. (building.co.uk)
  • Barclays had extended its lease at One Churchill Place earlier in 2023 to run until 2039; this new purchase further strengthens its strategic property position in a softening London office market. (uk.investing.com)
  • The £750 million transaction (equivalent to about $992.8 million at the given exchange rate) highlights the premium placed on prime commercial real estate amid broader market headwinds and shifting occupier demands. (building.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Barclays acquire in Canary Wharf?
Barclays acquired a 999-year leasehold interest in its global headquarters at London's Canary Wharf.
How much did Barclays pay for the Canary Wharf leasehold?
Barclays paid £750 million for the leasehold interest in its headquarters.
What is the duration of the leasehold acquired by Barclays?
The leasehold acquired by Barclays has a duration of 999 years.
Where is Barclays' global headquarters located?
Barclays' global headquarters is located at Canary Wharf, London.
When was the Barclays leasehold deal completed?
The leasehold deal was completed on Tuesday, June 30.

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