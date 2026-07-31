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Forvia sales fall less than expected, but China business declines - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Forvia sales fall less than expected, but China business declines

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Forvia Sees Smaller-Than-Expected Sales Drop; China Business Weakens

Forvia’s Half-Year Financial Performance and Regional Analysis

July 31 (Reuters) - French car parts supplier Forvia reported a smaller-than-expected drop in its half-year sales on Friday, even as an unfavourable customer mix weighed on its China business.

Overall Sales Performance

Sales fell 4.3% to €10.51 billion ($12.09 billion) in the first half of the year, compared with analysts' €10.30 billion estimate in a company-provided consensus.

Impact of Currency and Global Automotive Trends

Excluding currency effects, they fell 1.9%, underperforming against a 1% decline in global automotive production forecast by ​S&P Global Mobility. 

Regional Breakdown: China

Forvia's sales in China declined by 19.3% in the same period.

Key Contributors and Segment Analysis

"Electronics and Clarion were key contributors to sales performance in H1 while Seating was affected by an unfavorable customer mix in China," Forvia said in a statement.

Profitability and Financial Position

Operating Margin Improvement

The company, however, improved its operating margin to 6%, while analysts had expected 5.8%, and reduced its net debt to €5.5 billion versus a consensus of €5.9 billion.

Financial Guidance

Outlook for 2026

Forvia also confirmed its financial guidance for 2026.

($1 = 0.8690 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk and Gilles Guillaume in Paris, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 2026 sales decline of 4.3% to €10.51 bn but outperform analyst consensus of €10.30 bn (marketscreener.com)
  • China sales plunged 19.3%, weighed by unfavourable customer mix (e.g. BYD slowdown) (marketscreener.com)
  • Operating margin rose to 6% (vs est. 5.8%), net debt reduced to €5.5 bn (vs consensus €5.9 bn), and 2026 guidance reconfirmed (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Forvia's half-year sales decline?
Forvia's sales fell 4.3% to €10.51 billion in the first half of the year.
How did Forvia's sales in China perform?
Forvia's sales in China declined by 19.3% during the same period.
What was Forvia's operating margin in the first half?
Forvia improved its operating margin to 6%, higher than analysts' 5.8% estimate.
Did Forvia confirm its future financial guidance?
Yes, Forvia confirmed its financial guidance for 2026.
How did currency effects impact Forvia's sales results?
Excluding currency effects, Forvia's sales fell by 1.9%.

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