Austria’s OMV Beats Q2 2024 Operating Profit Estimates with €1.71 Billion
OMV’s Second Quarter 2024 Financial Performance
Overview of Q2 2024 Results
July 31 (Reuters) - Oil, gas and chemicals firm OMV slightly beat adjusted operating profit estimates for the second quarter on Friday, driven by better-than-expected performance at the firm's energy and chemicals division.
Reported Operating Profit
The Austrian firm reported a group operating profit of €1.71 billion ($1.97 billion), above analysts expectations of €1.66 billion, according to a consensus compiled by Vara.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8692 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Danny Callaghan and Tristan Veyet; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)