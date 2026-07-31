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Finance

Austria's OMV reports Q2 operating profit ahead of expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Finance Markets Earnings Oil & Gas

Austria’s OMV Beats Q2 2024 Operating Profit Estimates with €1.71 Billion

OMV’s Second Quarter 2024 Financial Performance

Overview of Q2 2024 Results

July 31 (Reuters) - Oil, gas and chemicals firm OMV slightly beat adjusted operating profit estimates for the second quarter on Friday, driven by better-than-expected performance at the firm's energy and chemicals division.

Reported Operating Profit

The Austrian firm reported a group operating profit of €1.71 billion ($1.97 billion), above analysts expectations of €1.66 billion, according to a consensus compiled by Vara.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8692 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan and Tristan Veyet; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • OMV’s Q2 CCS operating profit of €1.71 billion surpassed the €1.659 billion median estimate from 16 analysts collected by Vara Research (omv.com).
  • The energy and chemicals divisions delivered standout performances, buoyed by high refining margins, strong product mix, and elevated olefin/polyolefin prices (investing.com).
  • This quarter’s upside reflects improved operational execution and favorable market dynamics, reinforcing OMV’s integrated model across energy, fuels and chemicals (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was OMV's Q2 2024 operating profit?
OMV reported a group operating profit of €1.71 billion for the second quarter of 2024.
Did OMV's Q2 operating profit meet expectations?
OMV's Q2 operating profit of €1.71 billion exceeded analysts' expectations of €1.66 billion.
What drove OMV's financial performance in Q2?
OMV's strong energy and chemicals division performance drove its higher-than-expected Q2 profit.
Who compiled the analyst consensus for OMV's results?
The analyst consensus for OMV's Q2 results was compiled by Vara.
What exchange rate was used for OMV's Q2 results?
OMV's Q2 results used an exchange rate of $1 = 0.8692 euros.

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