Swiss National Bank Q2 Profits Surge on Equity Rally, Beat Estimates
Swiss National Bank Reports Strong Second Quarter Results
Profit Increase Driven by Equity Markets
ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank on Friday reported a big increase in profit during its second quarter thanks to rising equity markets, which compensated for a plunge in the price of gold.
Quarterly Performance Overview
The central bank reported a second-quarter profit of 25.7 billion Swiss francs ($31.84 billion), reversing a 22 billion franc loss a year earlier and up from a loss of 500 million francs in the first three months of the year.
Analyst Expectations and Currency Conversion
The figure beat UBS forecasts for a profit of 19 billion to 24 billion Swiss francs.
($1 = 0.8071 Swiss francs)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)