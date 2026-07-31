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Swiss National Bank posts big Q2 profit thanks to share price rally - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss National Bank posts big Q2 profit thanks to share price rally

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Swiss National Bank Q2 Profits Surge on Equity Rally, Beat Estimates

Swiss National Bank Reports Strong Second Quarter Results

Profit Increase Driven by Equity Markets

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank on Friday reported a big increase in profit during its second quarter thanks to rising equity markets, which compensated for a plunge in the price of gold.

Quarterly Performance Overview

The central bank reported a second-quarter profit of 25.7 billion Swiss francs ($31.84 billion), reversing a 22 billion franc loss a year earlier and up from a loss of 500 million francs in the first three months of the year.

Analyst Expectations and Currency Conversion

The figure beat UBS forecasts for a profit of 19 billion to 24 billion Swiss francs.

($1 = 0.8071 Swiss francs)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Equity market rally drove the SNB’s strong Q2 performance, offsetting declines in gold valuations
  • This represents a sharp turnaround from the CHF 22 billion loss in Q2 2025, outperforming analyst expectations
  • SNB’s earnings stem from its currency reserves, which include gold, equities and bonds and fluctuate with financial markets

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Swiss National Bank's profit in the second quarter?
The Swiss National Bank reported a Q2 profit of 25.7 billion Swiss francs ($31.84 billion).
What contributed to the Swiss National Bank's Q2 profit?
Rising equity markets compensated for a plunge in gold prices, leading to the SNB's profit.
How did the SNB's Q2 profit compare to previous quarters?
The Q2 profit reversed a 22 billion franc loss a year earlier and improved from a 500 million franc loss in Q1.

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