Kyivstar Lifts Financial Outlook Again Amid Robust H1 Earnings and Growth

Kyivstar's Upgraded Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

Strong First Half Earnings Drive Outlook Revision

July 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar raised its financial outlook for the second time this year on Friday, saying it expected momentum to remain strong in the second half after posting double-digit earnings growth in the first six months.

Revised Revenue and Profit Targets for 2026

The Nasdaq-listed company now targets revenue growth in U.S. dollars of between 14% and 16% in 2026, up from a prior range of 11% to 14%. Full-year core profit is also expected to rise between 9% and 12%, versus 7% to 10% previously.

Strategic Acquisitions Fuel Resilience

Kyivstar has boosted earnings despite the war in Ukraine through a string of acquisitions spanning energy, ride-hailing and healthcare services. The strategy has supported growth even as the war weighed on sentiment and the company continued spending on Ukraine's strained telecoms network.

Key Financial Highlights

Q2 revenue was $339 million, beating the average expectation of $326.08 million from analysts polled by LSEG.

EBITDA grew 13.7% year-on-year to $188 million.

The company said second-quarter digital revenue grew by 81%.

Kyivstar said it had 21.8 million mobile subscribers in Ukraine as of June 30.

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)