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Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook again on strong earnings momentum - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook again on strong earnings momentum

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Kyivstar Lifts Financial Outlook Again Amid Robust H1 Earnings and Growth

Kyivstar's Upgraded Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

Strong First Half Earnings Drive Outlook Revision

July 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar raised its financial outlook for the second time this year on Friday, saying it expected momentum to remain strong in the second half after posting double-digit earnings growth in the first six months.

Revised Revenue and Profit Targets for 2026

The Nasdaq-listed company now targets revenue growth in U.S. dollars of between 14% and 16% in 2026, up from a prior range of 11% to 14%. Full-year core profit is also expected to rise between 9% and 12%, versus 7% to 10% previously.

Strategic Acquisitions Fuel Resilience

Kyivstar has boosted earnings despite the war in Ukraine through a string of acquisitions spanning energy, ride-hailing and healthcare services. The strategy has supported growth even as the war weighed on sentiment and the company continued spending on Ukraine's strained telecoms network.

Key Financial Highlights
  • Q2 revenue was $339 million, beating the average expectation of $326.08 million from analysts polled by LSEG.
  • EBITDA grew 13.7% year-on-year to $188 million.
  • The company said second-quarter digital revenue grew by 81%.
  • Kyivstar said it had 21.8 million mobile subscribers in Ukraine as of June 30.

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 revenue beat consensus—$339 million vs $326 million expected—while EBITDA rose 13.7% to $188 million, with digital revenue surging 81%.
  • The upgraded 2026 outlook—USD‑revenue growth of 14%, EBITDA growth of 9–12%—reflects continued momentum from acquisitions (ride‑hailing, healthcare, energy) and investments in digital expansion and network resilience.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive: Benchmark reiterated a 'Buy' rating on Kyivstar stock in July, noting a 21% rally since Q1 earnings and improving geopolitical confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kyivstar raise its financial outlook for 2026?
Kyivstar raised its outlook due to strong double-digit earnings growth and momentum in the first half of the year.
What is Kyivstar's new revenue growth target?
Kyivstar now targets revenue growth in U.S. dollars of between 14% and 16% for 2026.
How did Kyivstar perform in Q2 2024?
Q2 revenue was $339 million, surpassing analyst expectations, and EBITDA grew 13.7% year-on-year.
What contributed to Kyivstar's growth despite the war in Ukraine?
Strategic acquisitions in energy, ride-hailing, and healthcare supported Kyivstar's growth.
How much did Kyivstar's digital revenue grow in the second quarter?
Kyivstar's second-quarter digital revenue grew by 81%.

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