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Far-right ex-mayor of Rome emerges as unlikely prison campaigner

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Politics Human Rights Italy Prison Reform

Gianni Alemanno Champions Italy Prison Reform After Release from Overcrowded Facility

Gianni Alemanno’s Prison Experience and Advocacy for Reform

By Alvise Armellini and Angelo Amante

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - Far-right, fresh out of jail, and teamed up with a man who wants criminals to "rot" behind bars: Italy's Gianni Alemanno is an unlikely champion of prisoners' rights, as he seeks to balance a tough stance on law and order with concern for human rights.

The 68-year-old has a solid right-wing political profile, starting in the youth wing of the post-fascist MSI party, serving under late Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as minister of agriculture, and as mayor of Rome from 2008 to 2013. 

Alemanno was released on June 24 from Rome's overcrowded, run-down Rebibbia prison — one of Italy's biggest — 18 months after being jailed to serve a conviction for influence-peddling and abuse of office. He had denied the charges.

His experience — which he chronicled on social media — has cast a fresh spotlight on Italy's neglected prisons, among the most overcrowded in Europe, with an occupancy rate of nearly 140%. 

Personal Insights from Prison

"Only those who have spent time inside, or have relatives inside, understand the issue with prisons. Others do not understand it, they don't see it at all," Alemanno told Reuters in an interview.

He recalled a previous stint in Rebibbia - 10 months in 1982 for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Soviet embassy during a far-right demonstration - which landed him in exactly the same cell where he ended up on December 31, 2024.

"From that cell, I watched Italy win the football World Cup in 1982," he mused.

Allied to Army General

With his regained freedom, Alemanno joined forces with Roberto Vannacci, a former army general and anti-woke campaigner whose new far-right party is steadily gaining in opinion polls - and whose views on prisons are far from libertarian.

Meeting Alemanno on the evening of his release, Vannacci made his hawkish views clear, invoking the Biblical story about brothers Abel and Cain, in which the latter kills his younger sibling.

"Between Abel and Cain, I'm with Abel, and Cain should rot in prison," Vannacci told reporters. "For serious crimes, people definitely deserve a rigorous, serious, and prolonged sentence."

Documenting Prison Conditions

In jail, Alemanno made a name for himself by documenting alleged abuses and inefficiencies of the prison system with a Facebook diary he co-authored with a fellow inmate serving time for complicity in murder. 

Their posts will soon be turned into a book, he said. 

Alemanno denounced squalid living conditions, staff shortages among the judiciary, stifling bureaucracy, petty rules, and lack of educational or training opportunities for inmates who want to turn over a new leaf.

He said the system encourages criminals to remain criminals.

"Those who want to misbehave have a wide-open path and can do whatever they please; those trying to find a different way, on the other hand, face a multitude of difficulties," he added.

Government Response and Future Prospects

Little Government Action

Last July Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government pledged to expand prison capacity by up to 15,000 places and facilitate the transfer of inmates with addiction problems to treatment centres to ease overcrowding.

Since then, no new prison places have been created, and the draft law on the transfer of inmates, still under discussion, risks lapsing unless it is approved before the current parliamentary term ends in 2027. 

Political Challenges and Bipartisan Hopes

With opinion polls showing the ruling coalition neck-and-neck with the centre-left opposition, and under pressure from Vannacci on law-and-order issues, it is doubtful whether Meloni will want to invest political capital on prison reform.

However, Alemanno remained hopeful about the chances of some progress, even without the help of his new friend Vannacci. "It is a bipartisan battle, which must bring together left and right," he said. 

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini and Angelo AmanteEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy’s prisons run at roughly 139 % occupancy, with over 64,000 inmates in facilities designed for about 46,300 places, fueling violence and suicide risks (ansa.it).
  • Alemanno—once mayor of Rome and an influential right‑wing figure—used social media from prison to expose systemic failures, now aligning with hard‑line law‑and‑order figures while pushing for humane reforms (ansa.it).
  • Despite a 2025 plan allocating €758 million to build nearly 9,700 new prison places by 2027 (plus 5,000 more later), no new capacity has materialized yet, and related legislative proposals may lapse unless passed before 2027 (ansa.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Gianni Alemanno and why is he campaigning for prison reform?
Gianni Alemanno is a far-right ex-mayor of Rome who, after being jailed and experiencing poor prison conditions, is advocating for improvements in Italy’s overcrowded prisons.
What are the main issues in Italy's prison system according to Alemanno?
Alemanno highlights overcrowding, poor living conditions, staff shortages, excessive bureaucracy, and lack of inmate rehabilitation opportunities.
Has the Italian government taken steps to address prison overcrowding?
The government pledged to increase capacity and transfer inmates for treatment, but so far no new prison places have been created and reform laws risk stalling.
Who has Alemanno partnered with to push for prison reform?
Alemanno joined forces with Roberto Vannacci, a far-right former army general and party leader, despite their differing views on prisoners' rights.
Why is Italy's prison overcrowding problem significant?
Italy's prisons are among the most overcrowded in Europe, with an occupancy rate near 140%, impacting inmate welfare and reform efforts.

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