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Italian state broadcaster RAI removes veteran journalist, sparking political storm - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian state broadcaster RAI removes veteran journalist, sparking political storm

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 29, 2026

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Finance Media Politics Press Freedom Italy

RAI Removes Veteran Journalist Sigfrido Ranucci, Fueling Press Freedom Debate

Controversy Surrounding RAI's Decision and Its Implications

By Gavin Jones

Background of the Ranucci Case

ROME, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italian opposition parties have denounced an attack on press freedom after state broadcaster RAI removed a veteran journalist as presenter of its flagship investigative programme, while government allies have welcomed the move.

The case has reignited a long-running debate over the independence of RAI, whose board is appointed by parliament and the government and whose editorial direction critics say is shaped by the ruling coalition of the day.

Ranucci's Removal and Reaction

RAI late on Friday announced the removal of Sigfrido Ranucci after nine years at the helm of "Report", one of Italy's most watched and influential current affairs programmes.

"I will no longer host 'Report', but I will lead the most important battle of my life: the fight for press freedom," Ranucci said after learning of the decision.

The "Ranucci affair" has dominated Italian media coverage for weeks, and his removal was the lead story in Italy's main newspapers on Saturday.

The Bomb Attack and Political Shift

The case began with a bomb attack outside Ranucci's home in October last year, which initially drew messages of support for him from across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose party had often been the subject of investigations by "Report", condemned the "serious act of intimidation" and the government said Ranucci's police escort would be strengthened.

However, the stance of ruling politicians changed abruptly when businessman Valter Lavitola, a longtime associate of Ranucci's, was arrested this month and, according to his lawyer, told prosecutors he had ordered the attack.

Authorities have found no evidence Ranucci had prior knowledge of the bombing, but Lavitola's arrest triggered a stream of articles in pro-government media alleging a plot to boost Ranucci's popularity ahead of a possible move into politics.

Political and Media Reactions

The political reaction to his removal reflects deep divisions over RAI, whose governance critics have long said is vulnerable to government influence.

"Report" is one of the few investigative programmes on Italian television, where the private broadcasting landscape is historically linked to centre-right politics.

Elly Schlein, leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, was among several opposition figures who said Ranucci's removal showed that weakening "Report" had been a longstanding objective of the right-wing government ahead of an election due next year.

Meloni's allies took a different view. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the nationalist League party, praised the decision, saying it was the "right" one and calling for clarification of the issues surrounding Ranucci. 

Senate President Ignazio La Russa, from Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, also expressed satisfaction, having frequently criticised the programme's editorial line.

RAI's Official Statement and Staff Response

RAI made no reference to the recent controversies, saying only that it wanted to strengthen its investigative reporting and promote young talent. It offered Ranucci a job in other news programmes or as a foreign correspondent.

But adding to the pressure on the state broadcaster, journalists working on "Report" issued a statement describing the decision as "unacceptable" and warning that many members of the newsroom would leave if management did not reverse course.

(Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • RAI removed Sigfrido Ranucci as presenter of its flagship investigative program ‘Report’ after nearly nine years, sparking allegations of political interference in public media. (rainews.it)
  • Opposition leaders, including Elly Schlein, denounce the move as a deliberate weakening of investigative journalism ahead of next year’s elections; government allies applaud the decision. (repubblica.it)
  • RAI offered Ranucci three alternative roles (e.g., at TG3, RaiNews24, or as a foreign correspondent), which he rejected, pledging instead to lead a campaign for press freedom. (rainews.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sigfrido Ranucci removed from RAI's 'Report'?
RAI removed Sigfrido Ranucci as the presenter of 'Report' amid controversy and claims it aims to strengthen investigative reporting and promote younger talent.
How have Italian opposition parties reacted to Ranucci's removal?
Opposition parties have condemned the move as an attack on press freedom and a politically motivated decision by the ruling government.
What triggered renewed media attention on Sigfrido Ranucci?
A bomb attack outside his home and allegations of a plot to boost his popularity before a possible political move brought fresh media scrutiny.
What actions did journalists from 'Report' take in response?
Journalists from 'Report' called the decision 'unacceptable' and warned many staff might leave if RAI management does not reverse course.

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