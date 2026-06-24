How European Countries Regulate Work During Record Heat Conditions

Overview of Heat-Related Work Regulations by Country

June 24 (Reuters) - Record heat across Europe has disrupted transport and forced schools and tourist sites to close, with temperatures rising as much as 18 degrees Celsius (32.4 degrees Fahrenheit) above seasonal norms, according to the Reuters Climate Monitor.

Authorities have not said how long the heatwave will last. Meteorologists linked it to an Omega block, a weather pattern that traps hot air and lets temperatures build over several days.

Following are some of the working regulations in heat conditions currently in force in Europe, by country.

BELGIUM

Workplace Heat Rules and Thresholds

Workplace heat rules are based on the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) heat-stress index. Action thresholds are 29 C for office/light work, 26 C for moderate work, 22 C for heavy work, and 18 C for very heavy work. When these levels are exceeded, employers must take measures such as cooling, ventilation, extra breaks and providing drinks.

FRANCE

Labour Code and Employer Responsibilities

France does not mandate a strict maximum temperature threshold for ceasing work. Instead, the French Labour Code requires employers to maintain suitable temperatures and guarantee employee health and safety.

Guidance from INRS

Even though the Labour Code makes no mention of a maximum temperature that must not be exceeded, the French national institute for safety and health at work (INRS) says dangers increase when the ambient temperature exceeds 30 C for a sedentary employee and 28 C for physical work.

GERMANY

Employer Discretion and Mitigation Measures

Germany allows employers a relatively high degree of freedom, even when temperatures are high. There is no general legal requirement to maintain a maximum temperature in the workplace, according to the government's Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. However, employers must take measures to alleviate the heat, depending on the temperature.

Factors and Additional Measures

In doing so, they should take into account not only the temperature but also factors such as humidity, the work's physical demands, break times and clothing. If the temperature in a workplace rises above 30 C, measures such as closing blinds, ventilating the premises in the morning, setting up fans or starting work earlier may be considered.

Stricter Rules Above 35 C

If temperatures rise above 35 C, stricter rules apply, for example breaks in cooler rooms or heat-protective clothing, which is used in industries such as steelmaking.

ITALY

Regional Ordinances and National Guidelines

There is no national rule requiring work to stop when temperatures exceed a certain level. Instead, there is a mix of general heat-risk protocols, regional and local ordinances, and income-support rules when work is suspended.

Suspension of Outdoor Activities

The regional ordinances provide for the temporary suspension of outdoor activities from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in locations where forecasters predict a high level of risk for workers exposed to the sun and engaged in intense physical activity. In 2025, 18 out of Italy's 20 regions activated this ordinance, affecting more than 2.3 million employees.

General Thresholds and Wage Support

There is no single national maximum temperature that serves as a trigger, but 35 Celsius, actual or perceived, is seen as the general threshold. Workers can receive government wage support if work is stopped or reduced because of heatwaves.

POLAND

General Safety Obligations and Mitigation

Poland's rules on working in hot conditions rely on a mix of general safety obligations and specific mitigation measures. Under labour and health and safety regulations, employers must ensure access to drinking water or other beverages, cooled or air-conditioned rest areas, additional breaks and protection from direct sunlight. They may also shorten working hours, introduce rotation systems or, in extreme situations, release employees from their duties.

Employee Rights and Additional Protections

Workers can stop work if conditions pose a direct threat to health or life, while retaining pay.

Employers must also provide free drinks when temperatures exceed around 28 C indoors or 25 C outdoors, or when heat exposure reaches defined physiological thresholds. Additional protections apply in high-temperature environments, including access to cooled rest spaces where indoor temperatures exceed 30 C due to industrial processes.

PORTUGAL

Temperature Limits and Corrective Measures

There are no legally set temperature limits for suspending work, but regulations require employers to keep workplace temperatures, as far as possible, between 18 C and a maximum of 25 C.

The regulations also state that whenever workers are exposed to excessively high or low temperatures due to workplace conditions, appropriate corrective measures should be taken or, in exceptional circumstances, workers should be given breaks during working hours or have their working hours reduced.

SPAIN

Labour Ministry Guidelines and Employee Rights

Spain's Labour Ministry said employees have the right to adjust working conditions during severe weather alerts, allowing them to reduce or modify working hours when orange or red warnings are issued. The thresholds for triggering such alerts vary by region depending on local conditions.

Paid Leave and Layoff Schemes

Workers who cannot reach their workplace are entitled to up to four days of paid leave, and if more time off is required, companies can use temporary layoff schemes on grounds of force majeure (ERTE).

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio, Tomasz Kanik and Alexander Klyve Gudbrandsen; Editing by Matt Scuffham)