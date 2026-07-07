Ed Sheeran Keeps England World Cup Tradition Alive With Kansas City Visit

Ed Sheeran's Musical Visit to England's World Cup Base

By Lori Ewing

Ed Sheeran Entertains the England Squad

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 7 (Reuters) - England swapped the training pitch for a musical interlude last week when British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran visited their World Cup base in Kansas City.

The England team posted video on their app on Tuesday showing the 35-year-old performing his hit "Castle on the Hill" for players and staff during some down time ahead of their thrilling 3-2 round-of-16 victory over Mexico on Sunday.

Continuing a Growing Tradition

"Do you know what? 2021, Harry (Kane, England's captain) got me down for the (Euros) camp, and then I met everyone, and then I've just been to every one since, and it's been great," Sheeran told England's in-house media.

"It's been a nice little tradition. First time I played for the lads in 2021 we bonded, and so it's never a tough crowd."

Sheeran's Passion for Football

The Suffolk-raised musician is a lifelong football fan and minority owner of Ipswich Town.

He also visited the England squad before their quarter-final match against Switzerland at the 2024 European Championships.

England's World Cup Journey Continues

England clinched a World Cup quarter-final berth with Sunday's dramatic win at the Azteca Stadium.

Sheeran's Optimism for England

"I think it will be an England-France final, and I think when you get to the final, anyone can win, and I think it'll be us," Sheeran said.

Team Recovery and Preparation

The team arrived back in Kansas City on Monday, and used the day mainly for recovery.

(Reporting by Lori EwingEditing by Toby Davis)