Ukraine Urges Continued Restrictions After IOC Lifts Russian Suspension
Ukraine Responds to IOC Decision on Russian Suspension
Foreign Ministry's Reaction
July 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denounced as "troubling" on Tuesday the International Olympic Committee's decision to lift the Russian Olympic Committee's suspension and urged both countries and international sports bodies to maintain restrictions on Russian participation and use of state symbols.
Concerns Over Russian Athletes' Participation
"The IOC's decision to cancel the recommendations on limiting Russian athletes' participation is a troubling signal for the entire international community," the ministry said in a statement.
Call for Continued Ban on Russian State Symbols
It called on countries hosting competitions to uphold a ban on Russian state symbols as "under this flag an unprovoked war is continuing in Ukraine". And it urged international sports federations still restricting the participation of Russian athletes to keep those regulations in place.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski)