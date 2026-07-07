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Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says IOC Russia decision 'troubling', wants restrictions upheld - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says IOC Russia decision 'troubling', wants restrictions upheld

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Ukraine Urges Continued Restrictions After IOC Lifts Russian Suspension

Ukraine Responds to IOC Decision on Russian Suspension

Foreign Ministry's Reaction

July 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denounced as "troubling" on Tuesday the International Olympic Committee's decision to lift the Russian Olympic Committee's suspension and urged both countries and international sports bodies to maintain restrictions on Russian participation and use of state symbols.

Concerns Over Russian Athletes' Participation

"The IOC's decision to cancel the recommendations on limiting Russian athletes' participation is a troubling signal for the entire international community," the ministry said in a statement.

Call for Continued Ban on Russian State Symbols

It called on countries hosting competitions to uphold a ban on Russian state symbols as "under this flag an unprovoked war is continuing in Ukraine". And it urged international sports federations still restricting the participation of Russian athletes to keep those regulations in place.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski)

Key Takeaways

  • IOC provisionally lifted ROC suspension from October 2023 amid assessment that ROC no longer includes sports bodies in occupied Ukrainian territories
  • Ukraine insists that sporting events must continue bans on Russian state symbols while urging international federations and hosts to maintain restrictions
  • IOC’s decision paves the way for Russian athletes to compete in LA 2028 qualifiers, but flag, anthem and colours use remains undecided

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry say about the IOC's decision on Russia?
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called the IOC's decision to end Russia's suspension 'troubling' and urged that restrictions remain in place.
What restrictions did Ukraine urge to be upheld?
Ukraine urged countries and sports federations to maintain bans on Russian state symbols and continue restrictions on Russian athletes' participation.
Why does Ukraine oppose lifting the Russian Olympic Committee suspension?
Ukraine argues that allowing Russia back into international sporting events sends a 'troubling signal' as the war in Ukraine continues under the Russian flag.
Who reported on Ukraine's reaction to the IOC decision?
The article was reported by Ron Popeski for Reuters.

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