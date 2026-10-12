GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-State-backed Shanghai Port in talks to buy LME warehouse firm, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-State-backed Shanghai Port in talks to buy LME warehouse firm, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Metals Acquisitions

Shanghai Port in Talks to Buy LME-Approved H&M Metal Warehousing

Shanghai International Port Group's Potential Acquisition of H&M Metal Warehousing

By Pratima Desai

Overview of the Negotiations

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - State-backed Shanghai International Port Group is in talks to buy London Metal Exchange-approved warehousing firm H&M Metal Warehousing with Chinese government approval, two people familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

The acquisition would further boost the presence of China, the world's largest consumer and producer of industrial metals, within the trading infrastructure of the LME, the world's largest and oldest forum for industrial metals.

China has been pushing to win a bigger slice of revenue made from global metals trading, with Reuters reporting that three major players on Shanghai's main metals bourse are expanding into LME trading. 

The sources said discussions for SIPG to acquire H&M were ongoing, and may or may not result in a deal. H&M and SIPG did not respond to requests for comment.

A valuation for H&M is not available, as it is a privately owned company in Singapore.  

Strategic Importance of the Acquisition

Data as the Chief Draw

DATA THE CHIEF DRAW OF ACQUISITION, SOURCES SAY

SIPG, which is controlled by the Shanghai municipal government, operates the world’s busiest port by container volume.

Metals warehousing typically is a low-margin, low-value business, but SIPG is chiefly seeking the information that comes with owning a warehouse, both the people said.

That data, on metal flows between countries and companies, can offer insight into the fundamentals of a market and trading activity, they said.

Chinese Presence in LME Warehousing

The only other Chinese presence in LME warehousing is China's CMST, which has a 51% stake in Henry Bath.

H&M Metal Warehousing was approved by the LME in 2010, according to its website. It is registered to operate warehouses to store metal on LME warrant — title documents that confer ownership — in Asian locations.

Previous Acquisition Attempts

The Shanghai port group had also approached Italy-headquartered PGS Global Logistics, another LME-registered warehouse firm, months ago without success, both people said. PGS declined to comment. 

Implications for LME Warehousing

Approval Process for LME Warehouses

If an LME-approved warehouse company is bought by a logistics firm that itself has no prior LME approval, the warehouse operation typically does not have to go through the exchange's approval process again from scratch.

LME Ownership Structure

The 149-year-old London exchange is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • SIPG is negotiating to buy H&M Metal Warehousing, subject to Chinese government approval and with no guarantee of a concluded deal.
  • The acquisition would strengthen China’s footprint in LME infrastructure, complementing existing participation through CMST’s majority stake in Henry Bath.
  • SIPG seeks market‑insight data from H&M’s metal flow tracking, reflecting a strategic push by China to capture more revenues and information in global metals trading.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is negotiating to buy H&M Metal Warehousing?
State-backed Shanghai International Port Group is in talks to acquire LME-approved H&M Metal Warehousing.
Why does Shanghai Port want to acquire a warehousing firm?
SIPG seeks to gain insights from warehousing data, offering valuable information on metal flows and trading activity.
Does the deal have Chinese government approval?
Yes, the talks are occurring with the approval of the Chinese government, according to sources.
Will an acquisition require LME re-approval of the warehouse operation?
Typically, if acquired by a logistics firm with no prior LME approval, the warehouse does not need to undergo the LME approval process again.
Who currently owns the London Metal Exchange?
The London Metal Exchange is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Pound treads water as dollar holds firm

Pound treads water as dollar holds firm

Image for China's BYD studying plans for factory in France, executive tells BFM

China's BYD studying plans for factory in France, executive tells BFM

Image for Americans Hall and Woodford win Nobel economics prize for work on stabilisation

Americans Hall and Woodford win Nobel economics prize for work on stabilisation

Image for Belgium strike partly shuts public sector as budget deal delayed

Belgium strike partly shuts public sector as budget deal delayed

Image for UK proposes rewards for whistleblowers who report economic crime

UK proposes rewards for whistleblowers who report economic crime

Image for Airbus tests Valkyrie drone in Europe, plans 2029 combat readiness

Airbus tests Valkyrie drone in Europe, plans 2029 combat readiness

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for What Youi Survey Reveals About Neighbourhood Risk and Community Expectations
What Youi Survey Reveals About Neighbourhood Risk and Community Expectations
Image for The Bitcoin Treasury Shakeout Is Testing More Than Holdings
The Bitcoin Treasury Shakeout Is Testing More Than Holdings
Image for China approves Geely acquisition of Ford España
China approves Geely acquisition of Ford España
Image for Cash Flow Forecasts Should Explain the Decisions Behind the Numbers
Cash Flow Forecasts Should Explain the Decisions Behind the Numbers
Image for Orsted buys back British offshore windfarm stake for $20 million
Orsted buys back British offshore windfarm stake for $20 million
Image for Jeep to bring back best-selling Renegade name for new B-segment SUV
Jeep to bring back best-selling Renegade name for new B-segment SUV
Image for Stellantis to build small electric vehicles with Leapmotor
Stellantis to build small electric vehicles with Leapmotor
Image for German regulator gives Deutsche Post scope to hike letter prices
German regulator gives Deutsche Post scope to hike letter prices
Image for What Youi Survey Reveals About Neighbourhood Risk and Community Expectations
What Youi Survey Reveals About Neighbourhood Risk and Community Expectations
Image for The Bitcoin Treasury Shakeout Is Testing More Than Holdings
The Bitcoin Treasury Shakeout Is Testing More Than Holdings
Image for Intel CEO says Chinese frontier AI model adoption has been 'very fast'
Intel CEO says Chinese frontier AI model adoption has been 'very fast'
Image for UK's Heathrow rallies support for third runway as Parliament weighs expansion plans
UK's Heathrow rallies support for third runway as Parliament weighs expansion plans
View All Finance Posts