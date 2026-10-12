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Pound treads water as dollar holds firm - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pound treads water as dollar holds firm

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Pound Holds Steady Versus Dollar Ahead of Key Bank of England Updates

Market Overview and Key Influences

Pound and Dollar Performance

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The pound held steady against the dollar on Monday, ahead of public appearances by a number of Bank of England officials, while investor wariness over developments in the Middle East kept volatility in check.

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

The oil price reversed earlier losses and rose above $105 a barrel after attacks on Saudi Arabia and uncertainty over comments from US President Donald Trump over an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia that surprised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and on which Russia declined to comment.

Upcoming Economic Data and Central Bank Expectations

Impact of US Consumer Price Data

US consumer price data due later in the week could help steer expectations for where US interest rates end the year, which, in turn, could affect expectations for other central banks, such as the BoE, that are also grappling with inflation stemming from the war in the Middle East.

Sterling and Euro Movements

The pound was last flat at $1.324, but strengthened against the euro, which fell 0.14% to a low of 84.49 pence, matching last week's 16-month trough, as concern mounted about the risk to the broader euro zone from the intense pressure on French bonds.

Analyst Commentary

"Markets are yet to focus on the upcoming UK Budget, which in any event poses far smaller challenges than the French one. Accordingly, the pound was among the key beneficiaries from the widening in French spreads lately," Barclays strategists said in a note.

Sterling Trends and Monetary Policy Outlook

Sterling has been fairly range-bound for much of the past couple of weeks, hemmed in by uncertainty ahead of this month's UK budget, but also by the strength in the dollar. 

Interest Rate Expectations

Money markets show traders are attaching roughly a 90% chance of the BoE raising rates at its next meeting on November 5 and expect it to deliver a series of hikes during 2027 that would bring the base rate to 4.75% in a year's time, from 3.75% now. Economists polled by Reuters expect no change to UK interest rates until later in 2027, with the next shift likely to be a cut. 

Upcoming Bank of England Events

This week brings a raft of commentary from various BoE officials, culminating in Governor Andrew Bailey's appearance at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok this week. 

Speeches by Monetary Policy Committee Members

Monetary Policy Committee members Sarah Breeden and Catherine Mann speak at different events later on Monday, while Megan Greene and chief economist Huw Pill speak later in the week. 

Political Developments

On the political front, Prime Minister Andy Burnham will tell parliament on Monday that Britain must consider a new, closer relationship with the European Union, saying a new post-Brexit deal with the bloc could boost growth and help control immigration.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling remained stable at ~$1.324 vs the dollar and gained slightly versus the euro, supported by concerns over euro‑zone strain and upcoming UK budget commentary.
  • Oil prices climbed above $105/barrel amid renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and disruptions to tanker routes, adding pressure to global markets.
  • Money markets are pricing in a high probability of a Bank of England rate hike in November, with some forecasts suggesting additional increases into early 2027.
  • Investor attention is on a wave of BOE speeches this week—including Governor Andrew Bailey and MPC members—which could shape rate expectations.
  • Political developments in the UK, including Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s call for closer EU ties, may influence sterling amid upcoming Budget uncertainty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the pound steady against the dollar?
The pound is steady due to investor caution ahead of Bank of England officials' comments and global market uncertainty.
How could Middle East tensions affect global markets?
Middle East tensions, including oil price fluctuations and geopolitical risks, contribute to market volatility and impact currency trends.
What are traders expecting from the Bank of England?
Traders expect a 90% chance of the Bank of England raising rates at its next meeting and anticipate further hikes over the coming year.
How is the UK budget influencing the pound?
Uncertainty about the upcoming UK budget is keeping the pound range-bound, while the market focuses on fiscal developments.
What key events are Bank of England officials attending this week?
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and other officials are attending the IMF and World Bank annual meetings and other speaking events this week.

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