GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Europe's carmakers turn back time to rival Chinese EVs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Europe's carmakers turn back time to rival Chinese EVs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Automotive Electric Vehicles

European Carmakers Rely on Heritage to Compete With Chinese Electric Vehicles

How European Automakers Are Leveraging Nostalgia in the Face of Chinese Competition

By Gilles Guillaume and Rachel More

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - As Chinese electric vehicle makers challenge Europe's auto industry with cheaper cars and increasingly sophisticated technology, established automakers are fighting back with one asset their rivals lack: history.

Europe's carmakers are increasingly reviving classic models from past decades, from Renault's 5 to Citroen's 2CV, betting nostalgia can help them stand out from a growing wave of Chinese rivals and win over EV buyers.

The stakes are high. Demand for EVs has surged in Europe alongside soaring fuel prices, but Chinese manufacturers including BYD and Geely already had almost 11% of the European market in the second quarter, according to Schmidt Automotive Research, with models that are often cheaper and boast more advanced technology than local brands.

While European automakers race to cut costs and narrow the technology gap, heritage is emerging as one of the few advantages China's newer entrants cannot readily replicate.

Reviving Classic Models: A Strategic Move

The strategy has already paid off for France's Renault. The new electric version of the Renault 5, first launched in 1972, is the best-selling mid-sized EV in Europe so far this year, helping lift the group's first-half revenue 9%. 

Now others are in pursuit.

Stellantis unveiled an electric version of Citroen's iconic 2CV, produced from 1948 to 1990, at this week's Paris Autoshow, while Volkswagen's electric Polo borrows heavily from the 1980s golden era of the Golf.

"We're looking to differentiate ourselves and also to evoke a certain emotional response," said Renault Group design chief Laurens van den Acker.

Anything to Add Value

For some buyers, the strategy appears to be working.

Briton Chris Litchfield, 51, bought an EV for the first time in May after growing up with Renault 5s and opting for a yellow electric version of the car.

"The impulse to have a new Renault 5 was far greater than my reservations about having an EV," he said. "The main reason I love it is that it's a Renault 5."

"It's an absolute refreshed, modern reimagining of it."

Volkswagen's ID. Polo, part of a suite of affordable EVs designed to fend off Chinese rivals, has triggered a similar response, with an optional retro dashboard mode that mimics the classic speedometer of an early Golf and plays music on a virtual cassette tape.

"We only meant it as a joke," Volkswagen's chief designer Andreas Mindt said of the opt-in feature. But "people love it".

Stellantis is hoping for similar success with the new electric 2CV, targeting die-hard fans of the compact car while appealing to a broader audience seeking an affordable EV.

"It's notable that we're seeing this kind of retro thing in small affordable EVs in Europe," said Robert Dooley, senior design strategist at Car Design Research, "because that's where the price pressure from Chinese brands is going to be strongest."

With low margins for small cars, "anything you can do to add a little bit more value is going to be well received," he added.

The Limits of Relying on History

The strategy has its limitations, however. While going retro has potential in Europe, where families often remained loyal to particular models and designs for generations, it may not work elsewhere, nor indefinitely, Van den Acker said. 

"Icons are not eternal, they have their moment in the sun," he said, adding that automakers need to identify the right opportunity because one generation's icon may be replaced by another's.

Mixed Results From Past Revivals

Some earlier attempts have had limited success. Strong initial interest in Volkswagen's ID. Buzz electric microbus earlier this decade faded as US consumers balked at its price and driving range.

The Beetle, a classic 20th-century design that transcended its Nazi-era origins through 1960s counterculture, never made it into the EV era. Volkswagen discontinued it in 2019 as consumer tastes shifted towards SUVs.

Balancing Heritage With Innovation

"We should not rest on our history," said Volkswagen's Mindt, stressing the importance of features such as fast charging and autonomous driving. "We should excel in the technologies we need for the future."

There is also the risk of disappointing fans.

Ahead of the electric 2CV's launch, Citroen sought input from collectors of the original model on what should be retained. Respondents highlighted its affordability, ease of driving and trademark soft top.

But for Thierry Jouanny, head of a French 2CV collectors' club, and proud owner of a 1951 model, any revival must also capture the emotional appeal of the original. 

"The new 2CV needs to have that certain something that's hard to put into words," he said. "That element that attracts people, so you are no longer an anonymous person blending into the crowd."

(Reporting Gilles Guillaume and Rachel More. Additional reporting Nick Carey and Giulio Piovaccari. Editing by Dominique Patton and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Retro-inspired EVs like Renault 5 E‑Tech are resonating strongly, becoming one of the best‑selling mid-size EVs in Europe in 2026 (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Chinese brands have rapidly gained ground—BYD matched Tesla’s European market share at 2.4% in H1 2026 and combined Chinese groups command over 15% of EV sales through August (eletric-vehicles.com).
  • Citroën’s electric 2CV concept, revealed at the October 2026 Paris Motor Show, targets a €15,000 price point with production planned by 2028, aiming to blend simplicity, affordability, and nostalgia (caranddriver.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European carmakers reviving classic models?
European carmakers are reviving classic models to differentiate themselves from Chinese electric vehicle competitors and appeal to buyers' sense of nostalgia.
How are Chinese EV makers challenging Europe’s auto industry?
Chinese EV makers are entering Europe with cheaper cars featuring advanced technology, gaining a growing share of the local market.
Which classic models have been relaunched as EVs?
Renault has relaunched the Renault 5 as an EV, Stellantis unveiled a new electric Citroen 2CV, and Volkswagen has introduced the ID. Polo with retro design elements.
Is nostalgia alone enough for European carmakers to compete?
Relying on heritage helps, but carmakers must also focus on technology and affordability as nostalgia has its limits in a fast-evolving market.
What role does technology play in the European EV market?
Advanced technology, including fast charging and features, remains crucial for European carmakers to stay competitive against Chinese rivals.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident

South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident

Image for Publicis reaffirms outlook as AI-powered marketing demand drives quarterly growth

Publicis reaffirms outlook as AI-powered marketing demand drives quarterly growth

Image for Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius

Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius

Image for STMicroelectronics seeks one-year renewal for CEO Chery

STMicroelectronics seeks one-year renewal for CEO Chery

Image for CSG enters space sector as largest shareholder in Canada's MDA Space

CSG enters space sector as largest shareholder in Canada's MDA Space

Image for Exclusive-Banking watchdogs ramp up AI scrutiny as stability fears mount, sources say

Exclusive-Banking watchdogs ramp up AI scrutiny as stability fears mount, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Bellway flags margin pressures in 2027 amid affordability and cost pressures
UK's Bellway flags margin pressures in 2027 amid affordability and cost pressures
Image for Finnair raises full-year guidance as demand beats forecast
Finnair raises full-year guidance as demand beats forecast
Image for Cyberattack affected 80 stores of French supermarket chain Co-Operative U
Cyberattack affected 80 stores of French supermarket chain Co-Operative U
Image for German September inflation confirmed at 3.3%
German September inflation confirmed at 3.3%
Image for Venture capital rebounds in Latin America, but fewer startups are breaking through, report says
Venture capital rebounds in Latin America, but fewer startups are breaking through, report says
Image for Morning Bid: The fragile AI trade 
Morning Bid: The fragile AI trade 
Image for Givaudan's organic sales growth beats market view on fragrance strength
Givaudan's organic sales growth beats market view on fragrance strength
Image for IMF cites AI slowdown, spiking yields as looming global market risks
IMF cites AI slowdown, spiking yields as looming global market risks
Image for AI investment props up global growth, but war and debt threaten outlook, IMF says
AI investment props up global growth, but war and debt threaten outlook, IMF says
Image for Britain needs to keep deficit reduction on track, IMF says
Britain needs to keep deficit reduction on track, IMF says
Image for Asian stocks hit 2-month low on AI jitters, bonds find favour
Asian stocks hit 2-month low on AI jitters, bonds find favour
Image for Dollar slips as oil prices sink, bond yields stabilise
Dollar slips as oil prices sink, bond yields stabilise
View All Finance Posts