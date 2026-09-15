Bank of England Ends 20- and 30-Year Gilt Sales as Debt Plan Overhauled
Bank of England's Debt Sale Strategy and Market Impact
Overview of the Announcement
Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will stop selling 20- and 30-year gilts under plans to overhaul its debt sales, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.
Reasons for the Overhaul
Bond Market Turmoil
The central bank is overhauling debt sales amid bond market turmoil, the newspaper said, adding that an announcement is expected on Thursday alongside a crucial vote on interest rates.
Verification and Reporting
Source Reliability
Reuters could not immediately verify the Telegraph report.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)