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Bank of England to stop selling 20- and 30-year gilts, Telegraph reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England to stop selling 20- and 30-year gilts, Telegraph reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Bank of England Ends 20- and 30-Year Gilt Sales as Debt Plan Overhauled

Bank of England's Debt Sale Strategy and Market Impact

Overview of the Announcement

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will stop selling 20- and 30-year gilts under plans to overhaul its debt sales, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Reasons for the Overhaul

Bond Market Turmoil

The central bank is overhauling debt sales amid bond market turmoil, the newspaper said, adding that an announcement is expected on Thursday alongside a crucial vote on interest rates.

Verification and Reporting

Source Reliability

Reuters could not immediately verify the Telegraph report.  

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • The BoE will suspend the sale of over‑20‑year gilts this quarter, shifting gilt auctions to short and medium maturities to match demand dynamics. (lse.co.uk)
  • This is the first time since launching long‑dated gilt auctions in January 2023 that the Bank has scheduled no long‑dated sales for a quarter. (lse.co.uk)
  • The move is part of a broader plan to reduce the APF’s gilt holdings by £70 billion through sales and maturities over the Oct 2025–Sept 2026 period, with details to be updated after the MPC meeting on 17 September 2026. (bankofengland.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Bank of England stopping the sale of 20- and 30-year gilts?
The Bank of England is halting sales of these gilts as part of an overhaul of its debt sales amid bond market turmoil.
When will the Bank of England make an official announcement?
An announcement is expected on Thursday alongside a crucial vote on interest rates.
What prompted the Bank of England to change its debt sales strategy?
The change follows recent turmoil in the bond market, prompting a review of debt management policies.
Who reported the news about the Bank of England's planned changes?
The news was first reported by the Telegraph and cited by Reuters.

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