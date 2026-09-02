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EU deforestation law to force compliance even on non-EU coffee supply chains, study finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU deforestation law to force compliance even on non-EU coffee supply chains, study finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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EU Deforestation Law Set to Impact Non-EU Coffee Supply Chains, Study Reveals

Study Highlights Broad Impact of EU Deforestation Regulation on Coffee Industry

By May Angel

Overview of the EU Deforestation Regulation

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The EU's new anti-deforestation law will push many coffee firms to ensure all their products meet the bloc's rules, not just those destined specifically for EU markets, according to a study by the non-profit Trase.

From end-December, the EU Deforestation Regulation will require importers to prove their products weren't made with raw materials from deforested land by, amongst other measures, tracing the materials back to the plot they were grown on.

Compliance Strategies for Coffee Producers

For coffee producers that ship most, but not all, of their coffee to the EU, Trase found it would often be less costly to extend EUDR-compliance across their entire supply chain, rather than running segregated EU and non-EU chains.

Global Coffee Trade and Company Responses

• The EU accounts for about 40% of global coffee imports, but according to Trase, firms that supply the bloc handle nearly 80% of the world's coffee shipments.

• Coffee major JDE Peet's ships 84% of its beans to the EU, while trading firms Louis Dreyfus and Neumann Gruppe ship 63% and 53%, respectively.

• "For such companies, extending traceability requirements across their supply (chains) may be most cost effective. This means the deforestation law could punch far above the EU's weight," said Trase.

Criticism and Reassessment of the Regulation's Impact

• The EUDR has long faced criticism it will lead to segregated supply chains that cut small-scale farmers in remote, rural areas out of the lucrative EU market, with exporters loath to ship their beans to the bloc as they will have to trace them.

• The Trase study calls into question this critique.

• "The fact that many companies ship to both the EU and other markets suggests similar standards may be more easily adopted by those companies beyond the EU," it said.

Environmental Goals of the EUDR

• Deforestation is the second leading cause of climate change after the burning of fossil fuels. The EUDR aims to end the 10% of global deforestation fuelled by EU imports.

(Reporting by May Angel; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) requires coffee importers to trace products back to their plot of origin and prove they’re not linked to deforestation, with enforcement starting for large and medium operators by December 30, 2026 (environment.ec.europa.eu).
  • Trase’s data shows nearly 80% of global coffee imports are handled by firms exporting to the EU; this overlap suggests many may standardize compliance across all markets, amplifying the regulation’s reach beyond the bloc (trase.earth).
  • The concentrated nature of coffee trade—with 10 firms controlling 35% of exports and major players like JDE Peet’s shipping over 80% of their beans to the EU—means EUDR-driven traceability could shape global sourcing norms (trase.earth).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the new EU deforestation law require from coffee importers?
The EU Deforestation Regulation requires importers to prove their products were not made with raw materials from deforested land, including tracing materials back to their origin plot.
Will non-EU coffee supply chains be affected by the EU's deforestation law?
Yes, many coffee firms may extend EUDR compliance across their entire supply chain, not just for products destined for the EU, as it is often less costly than running separate supply chains.
How significant is the EU market for global coffee imports?
The EU accounts for about 40% of global coffee imports, and companies supplying the EU handle nearly 80% of the world's coffee shipments.
Does the new law risk cutting small-scale farmers out of the EU coffee market?
Although the law has faced criticism for potentially excluding small-scale farmers, the Trase study suggests many companies may adopt similar standards globally, lessening this impact.
What is the main environmental goal of the EU deforestation regulation?
The regulation aims to end the 10% of global deforestation caused by EU imports and addresses deforestation as the second leading cause of climate change after fossil fuel use.

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