GBAF Logo
Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Climate Europe

Ditch your routine' warning as Europe's deadly heatwave takes its toll

Europe's Heatwave: Warnings, Impact, and Response

By Dominique Vidalon and Sam Tabahriti

PARIS/LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Authorities in France and Britain warned people to ditch their routines on Thursday as large parts of Western Europe remained in the grip of a deadly heatwave that has claimed dozens of lives, disrupted power supplies, and shut schools and cultural landmarks.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu activated the highest level of health services mobilisation in the face of the heatwave, meaning non-urgent operations could be cancelled to focus on caring for those affected by the hot weather.

Paris endured another sweltering day after temperatures in the French capital hit a June record of 40.9 degrees Celsius (105.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday.

Parts of southern England and Wales faced another day of record-breaking temperatures after a new June high of 36.1 C was provisionally set in the southern English county of Hampshire on Wednesday. Britain's Met Office extended a red heat alert covering a large area into Friday, the first time such warnings have been issued for three days in a row.

“Significant disruption to daily life is likely and the public should take every effort to adapt their daily routines to cope with these levels of heat, which up to now have been extremely rare for the UK," said Andy Page, a chief meteorologist at the Met Office.

Rising Death Toll and Health Risks

Drowning Deaths in France and Germany

France implemented a number of measures against heatwaves after one in 2003 caused nearly 15,000 excess deaths, with the elderly the hardest hit.

This time around, active younger people were a big concern, said Emmanuel Gregoire, the mayor of Paris.

"Rather, it’s people aged between 50 and 70 who are generally in good health, but who think this is just a normal period and continue going about their usual activities as if nothing has changed. Really, protect yourselves," he told broadcaster TF1.

At least 48 people have died in France from drowning since the start of the heatwave while trying to cool off, authorities said, and three young children are known to have been killed by heat in cars in two separate incidents.

Since the end of last week, more than 20 people across Germany have lost their lives in swimming-related accidents, the German Life Saving Association said in a statement to Reuters.

In Italy, media reported that five people had died on Wednesday from heat-related incidents.

The heatwave, expected to peak over the next three days, could endanger the health of up to 1.5 million Italian workers including builders, farmers and couriers, according to estimates by the Italian CGIL trade union and Greenpeace Italy.

Several regions have banned outdoor work during the hottest times of the day, and the government this week said firms forced to pause work due to the heat could access funds for furloughed staff.

Infrastructure and Lifestyle Adjustments

Air Conditioning in Demand

Changes introduced in France since the 2003 heatwave included checking in on the elderly regularly and offering those in a retirement home the chance to spend several hours a day in a room with air conditioning.

Air conditioning remains relatively rare in Europe, but Asian makers of air conditioners, such as South Korea's Samsung Electronics, China's Midea and Japan's Mitsubishi Electric, are enjoying a boom in sales, with strong demand from countries such as France, Spain and Italy.

The heatwave is being driven by ​a weather pattern known as an Omega block, pushing temperatures as much as 18 C above normal, according to the Reuters Climate Monitor.

The phenomenon resembles the shape of the Greek letter Omega, with a bulbous middle trapping in heat over regions for extended periods, with cooler weather on its fringes. Heatwaves and storms are being intensified by climate change.

Impact on Education and Children

School Closures and Student Safety

French Education Minister Edouard Geffray said that 13,500 schools were closed or placed on special schedules on Thursday.

More than 1,000 schools closed or were partially closed in Britain as the temperature in some classrooms climbed to over 40 C, and authorities worry about extreme heat on treeless playgrounds, with the end of term still a few weeks away for many.

Parents and Tourists React

U.S. tourist Keaghan Cronin, playing with her children in sprinklers in Paris, said that was a nice spot, but it was just too hot.

"They're (children) very uncomfortable. We are actually going to leave a little early, because it's too hot, we're going to leave Paris early," she said.

Sporting Events and Public Gatherings

Sporting Events Affected in Germany and Austria

Germany's National Meteorological Service issued extreme heat warnings for a large area of western Germany, with temperatures expected to rise to 38 C on Thursday and 41 C on Friday and Saturday. A half marathon run scheduled for Sunday in the northern city of Hamburg was postponed.

In neighbouring Austria, the national weather service issued a red heat warning for the northeast of the country, including Vienna, this weekend, when the temperature in the capital could hit a record 40 C.

Formula One's governing body declared a heat hazard for the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring in the south of the country this weekend.

Safety Measures for Athletes

That requires teams to fit a driver cooling system, such as a liquid-cooled vest, though drivers are not obliged to use them and can take a ballast penalty instead.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Makini Brice and Ingrid Melander in Paris, Sarah Young and Sam Tabahriti in London, Bart Meijer in Amsterdam, Francois Murphy in Vienna, Alvise Armellini, Giselda Vagnoni and Matthias Williams; Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • An Omega‑block atmospheric pattern has trapped intense Saharan heat over Western Europe, pushing temperatures well above normal and breaking June records across multiple countries
  • France alone has seen over 40 drownings since June 18 as people seek relief, along with power disruptions, school closures, and cultural landmark shutdowns
  • Air conditioning sales—especially from Asian manufacturers—are booming as traditionally less AC‑equipped European countries confront mounting heat risks

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have died in France as a result of the heatwave?
At least 48 people have died in France from drowning while trying to cool off since the start of the heatwave.
What measures has France taken since the 2003 heatwave?
France implemented regular check-ins for the elderly and offers air-conditioned rooms for retirement home residents.
Which age group is particularly at risk during the current heatwave in France?
People aged between 50 and 70, who generally consider themselves healthy, are facing higher health risks.
How is the demand for air conditioning changing in Europe due to the heatwave?
Air conditioner sales, especially from Asian manufacturers, are booming in France, Spain, and Italy due to increased demand.
What weather pattern is causing the current European heatwave?
The heatwave is being driven by an Omega block, trapping heat over regions for several days.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

Image for US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

Image for Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Image for Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 

Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Image for Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Image for Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Image for UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies
UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies
Image for Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Image for Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England
Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England
Image for Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Image for Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Image for Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
Image for Tennis-Resurgent Raducanu and Murray-backed Draper lead British Wimbledon hopes
Tennis-Resurgent Raducanu and Murray-backed Draper lead British Wimbledon hopes
Image for Trump describes UK's expected next PM as 'extremely liberal'
Trump describes UK's expected next PM as 'extremely liberal'
Image for Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell says new evidence undermines conviction; US prosecutors disagree
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell says new evidence undermines conviction; US prosecutors disagree
View All Headlines Posts