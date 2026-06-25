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Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Russia denies pressuring Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict; Minsk blames West

Russia, Belarus, and the Ukraine Conflict: Allegations and Responses

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday denied exerting pressure on Belarus to support an expansion of the war in Ukraine, while Belarus said it was the West that was trying to drag it into the conflict.

The former Soviet state is strategically important to all sides, being closely allied to Moscow and sharing borders with Russia, Ukraine and three NATO states.

Ukrainian Concerns Over Belarusian Involvement

With Moscow's forces struggling to advance and Ukraine raining drones on targets far inside Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said repeatedly that he believes Moscow wants to get Belarus more involved on the Russian side.

Alleged Russian Pressure on Belarus

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Russia wanted to use Belarus as a springboard to step up attacks on Ukraine, and that Moscow was threatening to cut financial support if it did not agree.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the report "does not correspond to reality" and that Belarus was "our closest ally".

Belarus Accuses the West of Escalation

Statements from Belarusian Officials

BELARUS SAYS THE WEST IS STOKING TENSION

Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin said it was the West that was stoking tension.

"The situation along our borders is extremely unstable, and escalating. Beyond our borders, NATO troop formations are being reinforced, infrastructure is being upgraded, the military budgets of neighbouring states are expanding, and politicians are making strident militaristic statements," he said in a speech to graduating officers.

"Efforts are under way to prolong, and even expand, the hot conflict unleashed by the West in Ukraine. Today, we are acutely aware of a blatant attempt to drag Belarus into the war."

Western Denials and Recent Developments

European states vehemently deny Russian allegations that they are responsible for the war in Ukraine, against which Russia launched a full-scale invasion in 2022.

Last Friday, Zelenskiy said that signal relay stations in Belarus were being used to guide Russian drone attacks on Ukraine. He gave Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a week to remove them, adding: "If he doesn't do it, we'll do it."

On Wednesday, Zelenskiy said the stations had stopped working.

Reuters could not independently verify his assessment. Peskov said he had no information on the issue.

Economic and Military Ties Between Russia and Belarus

Military Cooperation and Strategic Importance

RUSSIA NEEDS BELARUS REFINERIES

While Lukashenko has not sent Belarusian troops to fight alongside Russia, he let President Vladimir Putin use Belarus as a launchpad to invade Ukraine, and later agreed to let Russia station tactical nuclear missiles on Belarusian territory.

Belarus also conducts frequent joint military exercises with Russia and allows Moscow to use its bases and training grounds.

Energy Cooperation and Fuel Supplies

While Moscow is the dominant partner, it also relies on Belarus, which has two large refineries, to process Russian oil and sell gasoline, diesel and jet fuel back to Russia.

That supply loop has become increasingly important this year as Ukraine has intensified attacks on oil refineries in Russia, creating widespread fuel shortages.

In the first five months of this year, rail shipments of gasoline from Belarusian refineries to Russia surged nearly 13-fold compared to the same period last year, while shipments of Belarusian diesel tripled, according to Reuters sources.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov in Moscow and Maxim Rodionov in London; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The Kremlin categorically denied the WSJ’s claim that Moscow is urging Belarus to open a new front in Ukraine, labeling the report unfounded.
  • Belarus continues to allow Russian military use of its territory (e.g., drone relay stations), though Minsk has formally resisted deeper direct involvement in the war (pizzint.watch).
  • Despite the Kremlin’s denial, Ukraine has renewed warnings to Belarus to dismantle relay stations used in Russian drone strikes, underscoring ongoing regional tensions (crbcnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Kremlin deny regarding Belarus?
The Kremlin denied a Wall Street Journal report that Russia is pressuring Belarus to expand its involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
Who published the report about Russia and Belarus?
The report was published by the Wall Street Journal.
What is the current position of Belarus on the Ukraine conflict?
The article does not specify Belarus's current position, only that Russia denies pressuring Belarus to change its stance.
Who reported and edited the Reuters article?
The article was reported by Dmitry Antonov, written by Maxim Rodionov, and edited by Mark Trevelyan.

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