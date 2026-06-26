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Euro zone consumers cut inflation bets for the next year, ECB survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone consumers cut inflation bets for the next year, ECB survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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ECB Survey Shows Euro Zone Consumers Lower Inflation Expectations in May

Key Findings from the ECB Consumer Expectations Survey

Inflation Expectations and Policy Implications

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumers cut their near term inflation expectations in May and kept them steady for longer horizons, a European Central Bank survey showed on Friday, suggesting that the bank is not under pressure to quickly raise interest rates again.

The ECB raised its deposit rate earlier this month to combat surging inflation and some policymakers have said that more policy tightening is needed to temper price expectations, but the debate over the timing of any further move is wide open.

Short and Long-Term Inflation Outlook

Consumers cut their price growth expectation for the next year to 3.5% in May from 4.0% a month earlier while expectations for three and five years ahead were steady at 2.9% and 2.4% respectively, the ECB said in its Consumer Expectations Survey.

Uncertainty and Demographic Differences

"Uncertainty about inflation expectations over the next 12 months decreased but remained at a higher level than before the start of the war in the Middle East," the bank said based on its survey of 19,000 adults in 11 euro zone nations.

As usual, consumers in lower income groups reported higher inflation perceptions and expectations while younger people reported lower inflation perceptions and expectations.

Financial Market Reactions and Consumer Sentiment

Financial markets are pricing between one and two more rate hikes and the next move is not fully priced in until the autumn.

Consumer also turned less pessimistic about growth prospects, predicting overall growth of minus 1.7% in the year ahead after seeing a 2.2% contraction a month earlier.

Income expectations also rose slightly but bets on unemployment also increased.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • One‑year inflation expectations fell notably to 3.5% in May, suggesting diminishing short‑term inflation worries among households. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Longer‑term inflation expectations stayed anchored at 2.9% for three years and 2.4% for five years, indicating stability in consumer sentiment. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Growth optimism improved slightly with expected contraction reducing to –1.7%, while income expectations rose and unemployment expectations increased, reflecting a mixed but cautiously improving outlook. (tradingeconomics.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the ECB survey reveal about euro zone consumers' inflation expectations?
The ECB survey found that euro zone consumers reduced their near-term inflation expectations in May, while longer-term expectations remained steady.
How much did consumers lower their inflation expectations for the next year?
Consumers cut their inflation expectations for the next year to 3.5% in May from 4.0% a month earlier.
Did inflation expectations change for longer-term horizons?
No, consumers kept their inflation expectations steady at 2.9% for three years and 2.4% for five years ahead.
How did consumer sentiment towards economic growth change?
Consumers became less pessimistic, predicting an overall contraction of minus 1.7% in the year ahead, compared to a 2.2% contraction the previous month.
What did the survey say about differences in inflation perceptions among groups?
Consumers in lower income groups reported higher inflation perceptions and expectations, while younger people reported lower perceptions.

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