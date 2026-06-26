Volkswagen weighs up to 100,000 job cuts, four plant closures in overhaul, sources say

Volkswagen's Potential Overhaul: Job Cuts and Plant Closures

By Christina Amann

Overview of Proposed Changes

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is considering shutting four German factories and ramping up job cuts to as many as 100,000, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday, in what could be the biggest overhaul in the carmaker's history.

Members of Volkswagen’s supervisory board have been informed of the plans, which are due to be discussed at a July 9 meeting, the people said, as the carmaker faces mounting pressure from Chinese rivals.

Impact on Workforce and Locations

Closing the plants at Hanover, Zwickau, Emden and Audi’s Neckarsulm site would put more than 45,000 jobs at risk, according to the people. That would add to the 50,000 cuts agreed with unions in late 2024.

Oliver Blume, who became Volkswagen CEO nearly four years ago, presented the plans to senior executives earlier this week as he seeks to align management behind deep cuts likely to face strong resistance from unions and the state of Lower Saxony, which is the carmaker’s second-largest shareholder.

The overhaul was first reported by Manager Magazin.

Financial Implications

The world's No. 2 automaker would also cut planned investment by about 15% to just over €130 billion ($148 billion) over the next five years, the magazine said.

Blume and Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz aim to fundamentally restructure the 89-year-old company, including spinning off the core VW brand and parts operations into separate entities, the magazine added, citing sources.

Reactions and Statements

Official Responses

'FAR-REACHING' CHANGE NEEDED, SAYS VW

A Volkswagen spokesperson declined to comment on "confidential documents."

"The entire group, including its brands and subsidiaries, must undergo far-reaching change," the spokesperson said.

Union and Shareholder Perspectives

VW's works council and Germany's powerful IG Metall union vowed to resist any such measures, saying in a joint statement on Friday: "Should such plans go ahead, we would do everything in our power to prevent them."

Porsche SE, the investment vehicle of the Porsche and Piech families and Volkswagen's biggest shareholder, declined to comment.

Current Workforce and Share Performance

In its 2025 financial year, the group's global workforce was 667,164, with almost 43% employed in Germany.

VW's shares were trading at 16-year lows on Friday morning, down 0.4% at 1024 GMT, suggesting investors were sceptical the plan would succeed.

Competitive Pressure from China

Challenges from Chinese Automakers

MASSIVE PRESSURE FROM RISING CHINESE RIVALS

Blume is under pressure to revive Volkswagen's fortunes as it battles tariffs, a costly shift to electric vehicles and growing competition from Chinese automakers, perhaps its biggest threat.

Major automakers have steadily lost ground to locally produced EVs in China. According to AlixPartners, non-Chinese automakers' market share fell to 32% in 2025 from 57% in 2020.

Market Share Decline

Having been China's top automaker for years, Volkswagen was knocked into second place by BYD in 2024 and fell to third place in 2025.

That decline has now spread to premium automakers like BMW, which issued a shock profit warning last week blamed partly on weak China sales.

Expansion of Chinese Brands in Europe

Chinese automakers are also expanding into emerging markets and are growing rapidly on Volkswagen's home turf in Europe.

BYD, Chery, SAIC and Leapmotor doubled their combined European market share through May from a year ago, according to ACEA data, and dozens more Chinese automakers have launched or plan to launch in Europe soon.

Additional Information

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(Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Christina Amann, additional reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Christoph Steitz, Writing by Nick Carey; editing by Linda Pasquini and Elaine Hardcastle)