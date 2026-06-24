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EU diplomatic service proposes three-year mission to advise and train Lebanese forces, document shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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EU diplomatic service proposes mission to train Lebanese forces, document shows

EU Proposal for Lebanese Forces Training Mission

By Lili Bayer

Background and Context

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - The European Union’s diplomatic service has proposed a three-year military and civilian mission to advise and train Lebanese forces, including in border and maritime security, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The proposal stems from the EU studying ways to strengthen Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces to help free up the Lebanese army to focus on disarming the armed group Hezbollah.

UNIFIL Mandate and EU’s Role

Discussion over a possible EU mission comes as the mandate of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon is set to expire at the end of 2026, when it is expected to begin a year-long drawdown and withdrawal. 

The EU is not considering replacing UNIFIL, but rather strengthening Lebanese forces. Any such mission would require approval from the EU’s 27 member countries.

Details of the Proposed Mission

Mission Objectives and Duration

In a document dated June 17 and circulated to EU member countries, the European External Action Service said a potential mission would "have an initial mandate duration of three years" and "would support the Lebanese authorities in reinforcing territorial control and border security through strengthening the capacities of the LAF and the ISF", referring to the armed forces and security forces.

Focus Areas

"To this end, the Mission would focus on strengthening land border regiments; Mobile Force and Regional Gendarmerie Units; enhancing Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities; and reinforcing maritime security capacities, including border and port security governance," it added.

Challenges and Regional Dynamics

Israeli Forces and Security Concerns

The proposal is complicated by the presence of Israeli forces, which have seized a swathe of southern Lebanon during a war that was ignited when Hezbollah ​opened fire at Israel in a show of support for Tehran, days after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

A ceasefire has largely ​held since Sunday, but Israeli forces are still deployed deep inside southern Lebanon, ⁠citing the need to shield northern Israel from Hezbollah attack.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lili Bayer and John Irish; Editing by Andrew Gray, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The mission, detailed in a June 17 document, aims to boost Lebanon’s territorial control, ISR, land border units and maritime security capacities.
  • The proposal complements a €100 million European Peace Facility package approved on June 4 to reinforce the Lebanese Armed Forces and assert state authority.
  • Discussions follow UNIFIL’s drawdown and reflect growing EU intent to shift from peacekeeping to capacity‑building support in Lebanon.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the EU proposed mission in Lebanon?
The EU mission aims to advise and train Lebanese forces to reinforce territorial control, border security, and maritime capacities.
How long is the proposed EU mission in Lebanon?
The mission is proposed to have an initial mandate duration of three years.
Which Lebanese organizations will the EU mission support?
The mission will support the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and Internal Security Forces (ISF).
What areas will the EU mission focus on?
The mission will focus on strengthening land border regiments, mobile and regional units, intelligence surveillance, and port and maritime security.
Who must approve the EU mission in Lebanon?
The 27 EU member countries must approve the proposed mission.

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