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As EU debates local-content rules, Chinese automakers are already adapting - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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As EU debates local-content rules, Chinese automakers are already adapting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Chinese Automakers Move Fast as EU Considers Local-Content Manufacturing Rules

By Nick Carey and Rachel More

Chinese Automakers Accelerate European Expansion Amid Pending EU Regulations

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - As Europe debates new local-content rules aimed at boosting local manufacturing, Chinese automakers are already building factories and supply chains across the continent, getting ahead of the measures before they have even been finalised.

The European Union's proposed "Made in Europe" rules, part of a planned Industrial Accelerator Act, are designed to strengthen the bloc's industrial base by encouraging more manufacturing and sourcing within Europe. The measures would also push foreign manufacturers seeking access to the EU market to produce more goods locally and rely on European suppliers.

The plan comes as Chinese automakers have rapidly gained market share in Europe, with more entrants on the way.

But "Made in Europe" has sparked a political dispute within Europe over which countries should be covered by the rules.

Chinese Automakers' Proactive Strategies

Many Chinese automakers, meanwhile, appear unwilling to wait for the outcome. Pressing ahead with localisation plans, they are expanding manufacturing and supplier networks in Europe before the details of any new requirements are settled.

Battered by an EV price war and slowing sales in China, the world's largest auto market, Chinese automakers increasingly see Europe as a key growth opportunity.

Changan Automobile's European Ambitions

"We are committed to building our local production capacity and exploring opportunities here," Changan Automobile Zhao Fei told reporters at the Paris car show.

Zhao said he had already visited Europe twice for "in-depth discussions" with suppliers and was also talking to European automakers about producing vehicles together.

Changan plans to make 180,000 cars a year in Europe by 2028 and 350,000 by 2030, The company's president said he hopes Changan can build its first vehicle in Europe in early 2027, well before any EU local-content requirements are expected to take effect.

Other Chinese Manufacturers and Local Supply Chains

Other Chinese automakers, including Xpeng, Chery and GAC, are also pursuing European production plans built around local supply bases.

"We're looking to start production at the same time" as 'Made in Europe' rules take effect, Xpeng Vice President Yeqing Zheng said of plans to add production capacity in Europe. Magna already builds EVs for Xpeng in Austria.

Industry Reactions and Policy Implications

Some industry experts argue Chinese automakers are moving faster than EU policymakers, raising questions about how much impact the final rules will have.

US Perspective on European Policy

John Bozzella, CEO of US auto industry lobby group Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said Europe is viewed as a "cautionary tale" in the US for acting too late in response to Chinese competition.

The US Senate is working to pass a bill permanently banning Chinese cars, which Bozzella said reflects concerns over data security.

"The policy responses seem to be happening in response to market realities in Europe," he said. "But in the US all sides are saying, 'let's try and address these issues up front.'"

'We Grew Together': The Debate Over European Integration

'WE GREW TOGETHER'

Volkswagen and the Scope of 'Made in Europe'

In a speech at the Paris motor show, Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume backed 'Made in Europe', saying "a strong Europe depends on a strong industry".

But in its current form, the proposal excludes non-EU countries such as Turkey, Britain and Morocco, where vehicle production and supplier networks are deeply integrated with Europe's automotive industry.

Impact on Supply Chains and Regional Collaboration

Automakers with operations in those countries, along with local industry groups, argue that limiting the definition of Europe to the EU would damage supply chains that have developed across the wider region.

Turkey's Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB) says the country's automotive industry supports 250,000 EU jobs.

More than 50% of the parts by value in Ford's Turkish-made electric Transit vans come from EU suppliers, including batteries from Hungary and Poland and components from Germany, Italy and elsewhere.

"We grew together," said OIB chairman Kemal Yazici. "Turkey is an integral part of Europe's" auto industry.

EU-China Automotive Trade and Future Prospects

Alongside drafting local content rules, the EU has also brokered a deal with China to more than halve hybrid vehicle imports into the bloc.

When asked about the deal, Chery Chairman Yin Tongyue told Reuters the company would first study the details.

But he was more interested in discussing Chery's plans for Europe.

"We want to design locally," Yin said. "We want to have local engineering, local production and a local supply chain."

Analyst Perspectives on Chinese Adaptability

Automotive analyst Felipe Munoz said Chinese automakers were unlikely to be deterred by the policy debate as they have demonstrated an ability to "do anything, very fast".

When the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs in October 2024, many shifted their focus to tariff-free plug-in hybrids.

'Made in Europe' is "making life a bit more difficult for the Chinese," Munoz said. "But it won't stop them."

(Reporting By Nick Carey and Rachel More. Additional reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • EU’s Industrial Accelerator Act proposes ‘Made in Europe’ local content thresholds (e.g., 70–75%) for EVs, still under negotiation among member states and MEPs (madeineurope.org).
  • Chinese automakers are accelerating European expansion: Changan aims to start local production by early 2027, BYD is scouting Spain and France, Xpeng is assembling in Austria via Magna, and others like Hongqi plan model launches across Europe by 2028 (live.euronext.com).
  • Industry pressure and strategic response: EU suppliers vary on thresholds, some pushing component-level tests, others worried about trade exclusion; meanwhile, Chinese firms pre-position to meet anticipated rules and gain market access (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the EU's proposed local-content rules?
The EU's planned 'Made in Europe' rules aim to boost local manufacturing by encouraging production and sourcing within Europe for foreign and domestic automakers.
How are Chinese automakers responding to these EU rules?
Chinese automakers are preemptively expanding their manufacturing and supply networks in Europe, building local capacity before the rules are finalized.
Which Chinese automakers have European production plans?
Automakers like Changan, Xpeng, Chery, and GAC have announced or are planning to establish production bases in Europe.
Why is the 'Made in Europe' proposal controversial?
The proposal excludes non-EU countries integrated into Europe’s auto supply chain, such as Turkey, Britain, and Morocco, sparking concerns among industry stakeholders.
How are US policymakers reacting to Chinese auto competition?
The US views Europe as a cautionary tale and is considering strict bans and policy responses to address Chinese automaker competition proactively.

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