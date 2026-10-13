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Ahold has no indication client data was stolen in cybersecurity incident - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ahold has no indication client data was stolen in cybersecurity incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Ahold Delhaize Reports No Evidence of Client Data Theft After Cybersecurity Incident

Overview of the Cybersecurity Incident

Initial Statement from Ahold Delhaize

AMSTERDAM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize has no indication that client data has been stolen in the cybersecurity incident that forced it to shut down several systems in recent days, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Impact on Operations

The Dutch retailer, which operates the Netherlands' largest supermarket chain Albert Heijn and has major operations in other European countries as well as the United States, said on Monday that it was dealing with a "security issue" on its network and had taken several systems offline as a precaution.

Related Incidents in Europe

The incident coincided with a cyberattack in France which saw refrigerators and freezers at hundreds of stores heating up to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight, sparking fires and spoiling food.

Official Response from Dutch Authorities

The Dutch National Cyber Security Centre has said that there is no reason to believe that there is a link between the incident in the Netherlands and similar incidents in other countries.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Gianluca Lo Nostro, Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Ahold Delhaize took systems offline as a precaution after detecting a network security issue, affecting online services across its brands in Europe and the U.S. (helpnetsecurity.com)
  • The company emphasized that physical stores, including Albert Heijn, Delhaize, Food Lion and others, remain open and operational despite disruption to apps, websites, and distribution operations (helpnetsecurity.com)
  • There is no indication of any link between Ahold Delhaize’s incident and a separate cyberattack in France targeting refrigeration systems, nor any evidence of data theft (helpnetsecurity.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Was client data stolen during the Ahold Delhaize cybersecurity incident?
Ahold Delhaize stated there is no indication that client data was stolen during the recent cybersecurity incident.
What action did Ahold Delhaize take following the cybersecurity issue?
The company shut down several systems as a precaution after detecting the security issue on its network.
Is the Ahold Delhaize incident related to other recent cyberattacks in Europe?
Authorities said there is no evidence linking the Ahold Delhaize incident with similar cyberattacks in other countries.
Which supermarket chains are operated by Ahold Delhaize?
Ahold Delhaize operates Albert Heijn, the Netherlands' largest supermarket chain, and has operations in other European countries and the United States.

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