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Setback for TikTok as EU court adviser backs gatekeeper label - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Setback for TikTok as EU court adviser backs gatekeeper label

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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EU Court Adviser Recommends Upholding TikTok Gatekeeper Status Under DMA

EU Court Case on TikTok's Gatekeeper Status

By Foo Yun Chee

Background and Context

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - An adviser to Europe's highest court recommended on Thursday that TikTok lose its challenge to its "gatekeeper" status under landmark EU rules, backing regulators in a closely watched test of the bloc's efforts to curb Big Tech's power.

The case, the first involving the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) to reach the Court of Justice of the European Union, is being closely watched by technology companies seeking clues on whether Europe's courts will reinforce or limit regulators' efforts to boost competition and expand consumer choice.

TikTok's Challenge and Gatekeeper Designation

ByteDance's TikTok is challenging its designation as a gatekeeper under the DMA, a status that subjects companies to a strict set of obligations aimed at preventing anti-competitive practices.

A lower tribunal rejected TikTok's challenge in 2024. Other companies designated as gatekeepers include Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Booking.com.

Advocate General's Opinion

"The Court should dismiss the action brought by ByteDance (TikTok) against the decision of the Commission designating it as a gatekeeper under the Digital Markets Act," Advocate General Andrea Biondi said in his opinion.

He endorsed the lower court's ruling.

"The General Court did not make the errors of law alleged by ByteDance in rejecting those arguments. In particular, the fact that users also use other social networks does not, in itself, show that TikTok is not an important gateway," Biondi said.

Next Steps and Implications

The judges, who are expected to rule in the coming months, follow such non-binding opinions in around four out of five cases.

TikTok did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Wider Impact of the DMA

The DMA imposes a range of obligations on designated gatekeepers, with breaches potentially attracting fines of up to 10% of a company's annual global turnover.

Meta is also challenging the designation of gatekeeper for its Messenger and Marketplace services.

Case Reference

The case is C-627/24 P Bytedance v Commission.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Bart Meijer and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Advocate General Biondi’s non‑binding opinion supports the General Court’s rejection of TikTok’s challenge, emphasizing that user migration to other platforms doesn’t weaken its gateway role (curia.europa.eu)
  • Under the DMA, gatekeepers like TikTok face obligations aimed at preventing anti‑competitive behavior, with fines up to 10% of global turnover (20% for repeat offenses) (consilium.europa.eu)
  • TikTok joins the ranks of designated gatekeepers alongside Alphabet, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Booking.com—marking the first DMA case to reach the EU’s top court, with binding judgment expected in coming months

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU's gatekeeper designation under the Digital Markets Act?
The gatekeeper designation under the DMA subjects large tech companies like TikTok to specific obligations aimed at preventing anti-competitive practices.
Why did TikTok challenge its gatekeeper status in the EU?
TikTok's parent company ByteDance argued that the gatekeeper label was not justified, but the court adviser backed regulators' decision.
Which other companies have been designated gatekeepers by the EU?
Other companies with gatekeeper status include Google, Meta, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Booking.com.
What are the potential penalties for breaching DMA obligations?
Companies found in breach of DMA rules could face fines of up to 10% of their annual global turnover.
What happens next in TikTok's EU gatekeeper case?
EU judges are expected to deliver a ruling in the coming months, and usually follow the adviser’s non-binding opinions.

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