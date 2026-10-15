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Uniper reappoints CEO Michael Lewis for another five years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Uniper reappoints CEO Michael Lewis for another five years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Uniper Reappoints CEO Michael Lewis for Another Five-Year Term Starting 2026

Uniper's Leadership Announcement

CEO Michael Lewis Reappointment

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Uniper reappointed CEO Michael Lewis for a further five-year term, the German state-owned utility said on Thursday.

Term Duration Details

The term will run from Nov 1, 2026 to Oct 31, 2031, it said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • Michael Lewis, CEO of Uniper since June 2023, has had his term extended through October 31, 2031, starting November 1, 2026 (uniper.energy).
  • Under Lewis’s leadership, Uniper has repaid approximately €2.6 billion in state aid and improved credit ratings, reflecting stronger financial health (stockanalysis.com).
  • Lewis brings deep experience in renewable energy and sustainability, having led E.ON’s Climate & Renewables unit and E.ON UK before joining Uniper, and holds a CBE for his services to energy security and net‑zero efforts (uniper.energy).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Uniper reappointed as CEO?
Uniper has reappointed Michael Lewis as CEO for another five-year term.
What is the new term duration for Uniper CEO Michael Lewis?
The new term will run from November 1, 2026 to October 31, 2031.
When did Uniper announce the reappointment of Michael Lewis?
Uniper announced the reappointment of Michael Lewis on October 15.
What type of company is Uniper?
Uniper is a German state-owned utility company.

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