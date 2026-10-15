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Chinese automaker Chery to launch new EV model in UK in early 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chinese automaker Chery to launch new EV model in UK in early 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Finance Automotive EV Market China UK Markets

Chery to Debut New iCAUR Electric SUV in UK in 2027 Amid Growing EV Demand

Chery's Expansion and Market Position in the UK EV Sector

Upcoming Launch of iCAUR Electric SUV

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chery said on Thursday it would launch a new electric sports utility vehicle model in Britain in early 2027, as the Chinese automaker competes for a larger share of the UK's growing EV market. 

Key Details of the iCAUR Launch

Here are some details:

  • Chery's iCAUR brand is set to unveil a five-seater SUV in early 2027, three years after it entered the UK market with its Omoda brand
  • The brand is currently sold in 40 countries, Chery International, the export arm of the Chinese firm, said

Chery's Performance and Market Share

  • Chery's collective brands have a market share of 7% in Britain so far this year through September, making it the top-selling Chinese carmaker in the country
  • It is also the second-largest overall seller after Volkswagen, according to trade body Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders

Chery's Brand Portfolio in the UK

  • The iCAUR brand will join Chery, Omoda, Lepas and Jaecoo brands that are already available in the UK market
Challenges for European Automakers
  • The plans for a new launch come as European automakers struggle to compete with prices of Chinese rivals and tariff-related pressures

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Chery’s iCAUR brand to debut a new EV SUV in the UK in early 2027, expanding its multi‑brand lineup of Jaecoo, Omoda, Lepas and Chery.
  • Chery holds ~7 % UK market share YTD through September and is the top Chinese seller, while Chinese brands overall account for roughly 15 % of UK new car registrations.
  • UK’s absence of EU‑style tariffs gives Chinese EVs a pricing edge, fueling their rapid expansion in the British market.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Chery launch its new electric SUV in the UK?
Chery plans to launch its new iCAUR electric SUV model in the UK in early 2027.
What is the significance of the iCAUR brand in the UK market?
iCAUR will join Chery's other brands already in the UK, helping increase its market share and presence.
How successful are Chery's automotive brands in the UK so far?
Chery's collective brands have reached a 7% market share in Britain through September, making it the top-selling Chinese carmaker.
Which other brands does Chery offer in the UK?
Chery's UK offerings include Omoda, Lepas, Jaecoo, and soon the iCAUR brand.
What challenges do European automakers face in the EV market?
European automakers are struggling to compete with the prices of Chinese rivals and face tariff-related pressures.

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