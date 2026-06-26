GBAF Logo
China Eastern Airlines to buy 25 Airbus A330 neo jets for $9.4 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

China Eastern Airlines to buy 25 Airbus A330 neo jets for $9.4 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Aviation Markets

China Eastern Airlines to buy 25 Airbus A330neo jets for list price of $9.4 billion

China Eastern Airlines Expands Fleet with Major Airbus A330neo Purchase

By Julie Zhu and Tim Hepher

Details of the Purchase Agreement

HONG KONG/PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines said on Friday it plans to buy 25 A330neo jets from Airbus for a catalogue price of about $9.35 billion, as the Chinese carrier expands its widebody fleet to serve more international routes.

Delivery Timeline and Agreement Terms

The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in batches from 2029 to 2033, China Eastern said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, adding that the two companies signed the purchase agreement in Shanghai earlier in the day.

Pricing and Discount Details

China Eastern said in the filing that the catalogue price of $9.35 billion is based on Airbus's January 2025 list prices and the actual transaction price would be lower, with the airline securing a discount more favourable than in previous purchases from the European planemaker. Large discounts are standard practice when airlines place sizeable orders with planemakers.

Strategic Importance for China Eastern Airlines

The Shanghai-based airline said the widebody jets would primarily be deployed from Shanghai Pudong Airport to expand intercontinental destinations and increase flight frequencies, bolstering the hub's role as a transfer centre for long-haul routes.

Previous Airbus Orders and International Expansion

The deal comes months after China Eastern in March signed a separate agreement with Airbus to purchase 101 A320neo aircraft at a list price of about $15.8 billion, as major Chinese airlines point to ​a renewed focus on international expansion as a key growth driver.

Airbus in the Chinese Aviation Market

It also comes as Airbus steps up efforts to expand its share in the world's second-largest aviation market, where it expects passenger traffic to grow by around 5% annually over the next two decades.

Reuters has reported the European planemaker has been in on-off negotiations in recent years to secure a huge order of up to 500 jets in China -- a type of package often tied to state visits -- but no deal was announced when French President Emmanuel Macron visited China in December.

A330neo Features and Fleet Renewal

The A330neo is an upgraded fuel-efficient version of the previous-generation Airbus A330 long-haul jet, featuring high-aspect-ratio wings and improved aerodynamics. It is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines. 

China Eastern expects at least 10 of its older A330 jets to be retired on age grounds during the delivery period, meaning the new planes will partly serve as replacements.

Financing the Deal

The deal would be funded through a mix of the carrier's own capital, bank loans, bond issuances and other financing instruments. China Eastern said the phased payment structure was not expected to have a material impact on its cash flow or operations.

Bond Issuance Details

In a separate filing, China Eastern said one offshore unit would issue an overseas bond worth up to 2.8 billion yuan ($411.89 million), without specifying the use of proceeds.

Additional Information

($1 = 6.7980 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by David Goodmand, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • This order for 25 A330neo aircraft, valued at $9.4 billion list price, marks China Eastern’s latest widebody acquisition, complementing its earlier order for 101 A320neo-family narrowbodies worth about $15.8 billion for delivery from 2028 to 2032 (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The A330neo, powered by the efficient Rolls‑Royce Trent 7000 engines, offers extended range and fuel efficiency; as of 2026, Airbus had received 489 orders for the A330neo family and delivered 191 aircraft to over 30 operators (en.wikipedia.org).
  • China Eastern's expanding Airbus orders reflect a broader industry trend of Chinese carriers renewing and modernizing their fleets—with competitors like China Southern and Air China also placing large narrowbody orders in late 2025 and early 2026 (finance.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Airbus A330 neo jets is China Eastern Airlines purchasing?
China Eastern Airlines is purchasing 25 Airbus A330 neo jets.
What is the total value of China Eastern Airlines' new Airbus order?
The total catalogue price for the 25 jets is about $9.4 billion.
When will the Airbus A330 neo jets be delivered to China Eastern Airlines?
Deliveries are scheduled in batches from 2029 to 2033.
What is the purpose of the new aircraft purchase for China Eastern Airlines?
The purchase is intended to supplement future transport capacity and to replace and upgrade existing aircraft models.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar

Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar

Image for UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows

UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows

Image for Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Image for UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

Image for Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Image for Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
Image for Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports
Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports
Image for Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Image for Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Image for Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Image for Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Image for Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Image for UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
Image for Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Image for Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Image for Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
Image for Romanian centre-right parties propose EU lawmaker as PM, seek presidential backing
Romanian centre-right parties propose EU lawmaker as PM, seek presidential backing
View All Finance Posts