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Elliott built stake in Deutsche Telekom and opposes T-Mobile merger, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Elliott built stake in Deutsche Telekom and opposes T-Mobile merger, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Elliott Takes Stake in Deutsche Telekom, Opposes T-Mobile US Merger Plans

Activist Investor Challenges Deutsche Telekom's Strategic Direction

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say Bloomberg report was on Wednesday, not Tuesday)

Elliott's Investment and Demands

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management has built a sizeable stake in Deutsche Telekom and indicated that the company should ditch a potential merger with T-Mobile US, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alternative Strategies for Shareholder Value

The activist investor wants the German telecom company to consider other ways to unlock shareholder value, including larger share buybacks, the report added.

Stake Details and Company Responses

Uncertainty Over Elliott's Stake Size

The exact size of Elliott's stake in Deutsche Telekom could not be determined, the report said. T-Mobile, the company's American arm, declined a Reuters request for comment, while Elliott and Deutsche Telekom did not immediately respond.

Deutsche Telekom's Holdings in T-Mobile

Deutsche Telekom holds a nearly 54% stake in T-Mobile — its biggest earnings driver.

Merger Talks and Recent Developments

Potential Record-Breaking M&A Deal

In April, Deutsche Telekom was reportedly considering a full combination with T-Mobile US, which could result in the largest public M&A deal on record.

T-Mobile US Executives' Opposition

However, Semafor reported in July that T-Mobile's US executives had told Deutsche Telekom that they no longer support a merger.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Elliott has amassed a meaningful position in Deutsche Telekom and opposes the proposed merger with its U.S. unit, T‑Mobile US, per Bloomberg sources cited by Reuters (ae.marketscreener.com).
  • Instead, the activist investor recommends that Deutsche Telekom pursue other avenues to boost shareholder value, notably through larger share buybacks (ae.marketscreener.com).
  • Earlier this year, Deutsche Telekom had considered a full combination with T‑Mobile US—potentially the largest-ever public M&A deal valued at around $260–300 billion—but U.S. executives later withdrew support, citing regulatory and shareholder concerns (news.bloomberglaw.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake has Elliott built in Deutsche Telekom?
Elliott Investment Management has built a sizeable but unspecified stake in Deutsche Telekom, according to Bloomberg News.
Why does Elliott oppose the Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile merger?
Elliott opposes the merger, suggesting Deutsche Telekom should instead pursue strategies like larger share buybacks to unlock shareholder value.
How much of T-Mobile does Deutsche Telekom own?
Deutsche Telekom owns nearly 54% of T-Mobile, its primary earnings driver.
Was a merger between Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile under consideration?
Yes, in April, Deutsche Telekom reportedly considered a full merger with T-Mobile US, which could have been a record-breaking M&A deal.
Have T-Mobile US executives responded to the merger proposal?
According to reports, T-Mobile US executives informed Deutsche Telekom in July that they no longer support a merger.

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