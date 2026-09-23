AI Trends, AUD Parity with CAD, and Major Bond Market Moves Shape Global Outlook

Key Market Events and Global Financial Developments

Sept 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Currency Movements and Stock Market Trends

So far, it's been the kind of day where the Australian dollar reaching parity on its Canadian cousin for the first time in more than eight years is the most eye catching event in markets.

Wall Street futures have barely budged and European stock futures are up modestly. Asian stocks started strong but have since flagged, suggesting investors may be running out of steam after five straight sessions of gains.

Artificial Intelligence and Investor Sentiment

AI Agents and Consumer Adoption

The buzz from Meta's Muse is still there, showing consumers can be tempted to take up AI agents en masse. Attention is now shifting to Google's CC agent to see whether it can match that breakout success.

Bond Markets and AI-Driven Demand

Also of note is demand for Softbank's $10 billion-plus debt deal which has reportedly attracted more than $20 billion of investor interest. That would make it one of the largest junk bond deals ever and a barometer of lender confidence in the AI story.

It also represents more competition for government debt, though Treasuries are at least holding up so far today with 10-year futures rising 6 ticks.

Commodities and Geopolitical Developments

Oil Prices and Supply Factors

Otherwise, Brent remains under $100 a barrel in part due to the surprising speed with which Saudi Arabia is reportedly restoring flows through its East-West pipeline.

Middle East Tensions and Diplomatic Talks

Tehran says it engaged with the United States through a Qatari mediator in New York to present its conditions for opening the Strait of Hormuz, but most of these have been rejected before.

President Trump at the United Nations claimed the talks made progress, but he's said the same for months now, and then soured the mood by threatening to annihilate Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses the UN General Assembly later today and markets are alive to reports he might hold talks with Trump.

US-China Relations and Trade Speculation

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Washington later in the day amid speculation a trade truce between the two countries will be extended, and there could be cooperation over AI.

Upcoming Economic Indicators and Key Speakers

Market-Moving Data Releases

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

Flash PMIs and Central Bank Speakers

- Flash PMIs for September from Europe, UK and US

- Speakers include Fed Governor Michael Barr, ECB Supervisory Board member Pedro Machado, ECB Board member Piero Cipollone, ECB chief economist Philip Lane, ECB Vice President Boris Vujcic

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)