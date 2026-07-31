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As Europe heats up, summer power prices match winter peaks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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As Europe heats up, summer power prices match winter peaks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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European Summer Power Prices Soar to Winter Highs as Heatwave Grips Continent

By Forrest Crellin and Susanna Twidale

PARIS/LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - An unprecedented heatwave which has gripped Europe this summer has caused power prices to rise to levels usually only seen in the cold winter months when heating demand spikes.

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, meaning summer heatwaves and their impact on the power grid are expected to become more common.

Key Factors Driving Summer Power Price Surges

Below are some of the reasons summer power prices are peaking:

1. Cooling Demand Spikes, Output Drops

Prices jumped in late June and mid-July ahead of the worst days of the heatwave, as buyers in the electricity market scrambled to cover high demand for cooling. Price pressures were exacerbated by reduced output from French nuclear and German and British gas power plants, as well as European wind turbines as the heat brought low wind speeds and reduced output from wind farms.

On June 23, day-ahead prices reached a high of €210/MWh in Germany with contracts in France and Britain also reaching levels not recorded since January 2025, LSEG data showed.

Expert Insights on Market Volatility

"Since climate change involves not only an increase in average temperature but also an increase in extreme events, I believe heat waves will become the norm, affecting gas and power prices," Kpler analyst Alessandro Armenia said, predicting even more volatility next summer.

2. Heat Reduces Nuclear Power Capacity

Nuclear power is the single largest source of electricity in the EU, contributing around 23% of the continent's electricity, Ember data show. France's nuclear fleet, which is Europe's largest and typically exports power to neighbouring countries, is cooled using river water. When heatwaves cause river temperatures to rise over certain levels the plants' generation capacity needs to be reduced. The Bugey nuclear plant in eastern France, for instance, must reduce output if the temperature of the Rhone, the river which cools it, crosses 26 degrees Celsius.

Impact on French Nuclear Output

When temperatures peaked at over 40 C, French nuclear output was cut for several days by over 9 gigawatts for 12 reactors out of the 57 total, Kpler data showed.

High temperatures in the rivers cooling France's plants are expected for much of summer.

3. Gas, Solar Production Can Become Less Efficient

Gas turbines, which provide almost 17% of the EU's power, work like a pair of lungs, drawing in air as they produce power. When the air is hotter, its oxygen content drops, reducing the amount of fuel that can be burned efficiently.

Gas Plant Efficiency Challenges

A 30 C day can reduce a typical gas plant's output by around 7–12%, Rystad Energy data showed.

Compounding Factors for Gas Prices

"The effect may not be large enough on its own to drive extreme prices but it adds to the stack of constraints that matter when the system is already tight," said Tor Olav Haegeland, analyst at Rystad.

Gas prices are also now near their highest levels since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 as the Iran war has curbed energy flows from the Middle East, driving up electricity production costs.

Solar Panel Efficiency in High Temperatures

Solar panels, meanwhile, can lose efficiency during high temperatures because they can curb cell voltage output, even with lots of sunlight.

4. Cooling Demand Rises as Summers Get Hotter

Air conditioning is not yet as ubiquitous in Europe as it is in parts of Asia or the United States, where electricity demand peaks during "summer cooling" seasons, but the use of cooling devices is on the rise as summers get hotter and heatwaves more frequent.

Weather-Related Spikes in Power Demand

With that come bigger weather-related spikes in power demand.

"The typical issue we witness is a mismatch ... we see less electricity generation during heat waves ... at a time where there is increased demand," said Laurent Bataille, executive vice-president of European operations at Schneider Electric.

Britain's Response to Summer Power Strain

In Britain, the National Energy System Operator on June 23 issued its first-ever summer electricity margin notice, calling on generators to produce more power.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin in Paris and Susanna Twidale in London, additional reporting by Tristan Veyet; editing by Nina Chestney and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Cooling demand surged across Europe, pushing day‑ahead power prices well above June levels (e.g. Germany +16%, France +27%, Italy +10%) (gmk.center)
  • French nuclear output fell due to river‑temperature limits at reactors like Bugey and Nogent, reducing exports and capacity (euronews.com)
  • Gas‐fired generation rose sharply—up 34% year‑on‑year in week 26—as solar efficiency fell and wind output lagged during stagnant, hot conditions (kpler.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European summer power prices matching winter peaks?
Summer heatwaves are causing demand for cooling to surge while electricity output drops, pushing prices to levels typically seen in winter.
How does extreme heat impact nuclear power production in Europe?
Extreme heat raises river temperatures, forcing nuclear plants that use river water for cooling to reduce generation capacity.
What effect does high temperature have on gas and solar power output?
Hotter air decreases gas turbine efficiency and high temperatures can reduce solar panel output, both contributing to lower power supply.
Is air conditioning widespread in Europe compared to other regions?
Air conditioning is less common in Europe than in Asia or the US, but usage is rising as heatwaves become more frequent.
Will volatility in European power prices continue in future summers?
Analysts expect even more volatility as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of summer heatwaves.

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