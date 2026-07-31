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UK markets expect £50 billion of QT in year to September 2027, BoE says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK markets expect £50 billion of QT in year to September 2027, BoE says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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BoE Expected to Reduce Bond Portfolio by £50 Billion in Next QT Phase

Bank of England's Quantitative Tightening Outlook

Investor Expectations for Bond Portfolio Reduction

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Investors expect the Bank of England to slow the pace at which it reduces its bond portfolio to £50 billion ($67 billion) in the 12 months to the end of September 2027 from £70 billion in the current 12-month period, a Bank of England survey showed.

The result published on Friday was unchanged from the BoE's previous Market Participants Survey in June.

Background: Quantitative Easing and Unwinding

BoE's Bond Purchases Since 2009

The BoE bought £875 billion of British government bonds between 2009 and 2021 as part of its quantitative easing programme to support the economy. It began unwinding the stockpile in 2022 through a mix of sales and not reinvesting the proceeds of maturing gilts.

Current Debt Stock and Future Projections

The stock of debt is on course to fall to £488 billion in September when the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee will hold an annual vote on the pace of quantitative tightening.

Breakdown of Expected Gilt Sales

Investor Predictions by Maturity

Asked about the likely split of sales in the next period, investors told the BoE that they expected 43.3% to be made up of gilts with a 3-7 year maturity, 41.1% to be of 7-20 years maturity and 15.6% to be of longer maturity.

Impact of Quantitative Tightening on Bond Markets

Effect on Term Premia

On Thursday, the BoE said it estimated QT had contributed 20-30 basis points to a 200 basis point rise in term premia on British government bonds since 2022, around 5 bps more than it estimated a year ago.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.7439 pounds)

(Reporting by David MillikenEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Market participants expect QT to slow to £50 bn over the 12 months to September 2027, unchanged from June’s forecast (£50 bn median expectation) (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • The Bank’s gilt holdings are projected to fall to £488 bn by September 2026, following a £70 bn reduction over Oct 2025–Sept 2026 (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • The split of expected gilt sales shows 43.3% in 3–7‑year maturities, 41.1% in 7–20‑year, and 15.6% in longer maturities, pointing to a balanced unwind strategy.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Bank of England's expected pace of quantitative tightening for 2027?
Investors expect the Bank of England to reduce its bond portfolio by £50 billion in the 12 months to September 2027.
How does the new quantitative tightening target compare to the current year?
The expected reduction of £50 billion is slower than the current £70 billion reduction in the previous 12-month period.
How will the reduction in the bond portfolio be distributed by maturity?
43.3% of sales are expected in 3-7 year gilts, 41.1% in 7-20 year gilts, and 15.6% in longer maturities.
What impact has quantitative tightening had on British government bond yields?
QT has contributed 20-30 basis points to a 200 basis point rise in term premia since 2022, about 5 basis points more than last year's estimate.

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