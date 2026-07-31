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MediaTek plans $5 billion financing for AI data-center chips - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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MediaTek plans $5 billion financing for AI data-center chips

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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MediaTek Approves $5B Financing to Expand AI Data Center Chip Business

By Wen-Yee Lee

MediaTek's Strategic Expansion into AI Data Center Chips

TAIPEI, July 31 (Reuters) - MediaTek, Taiwan's largest chip designer, said on Friday its board had approved a discretionary financing budget of $5 billion to support long-term growth, including its expansion into AI chips for data centers.    

Reducing Reliance on Smartphones

The plan highlights the company's push to reduce its reliance on smartphones and become a significant supplier of custom AI chips, known as ASICs, to major cloud providers.

Opportunities in the AI Infrastructure Market

Although the market is dominated by a small group of players, rapidly rising spending on AI infrastructure is giving MediaTek, best known for smartphone processors, an opportunity to expand into a faster-growing and higher-margin business.

Executive Insights and Market Projections

"This flexible framework provides us with the optionality, when needed, to agilely support our long-term growth and capitalize on massive data center opportunities," Chief Executive Rick Tsai said on an earnings call.

The company raised its estimate of the addressable market for custom AI chips in 2027 to $80 billion, from a previous range of $70 billion to $80 billion. It also increased its target share of that market to 15% to 20% from 10% to 15%.    

Tsai said MediaTek had successfully developed its first custom AI chip, with production set to begin in the fourth quarter. A second chip remains on track for volume production in 2028.

MediaTek expects its data-center AI chip business to generate more than $2 billion in revenue in 2026.

Smartphone Market Weakness and Financial Performance

SMARTPHONE WEAKNESS

MediaTek said its mobile-chip revenue fell 20% in the second quarter from a year earlier as higher component costs weighed on smartphone demand.

Global Smartphone Shipment Trends

Global smartphone shipments dropped 11% in the quarter to their lowest level for the period since 2013, according to preliminary estimates from Counterpoint Research, as a memory-chip shortage pushed up handset prices.

Pricing Actions and Market Outlook

"As rising costs across the supply chain have become an industry-wide reality, we are taking pricing actions to ensure these increases are appropriately reflected in our product pricing," Tsai said.

"Our view for global smartphone shipment remains unchanged and we continue to expect the market to decline by about 15% in units this year," he added.

Company Valuation and Stock Performance

MediaTek, a customer of TSMC, is the second-most valuable company on the Taiwan stock exchange, with a market capitalisation of $176 billion.    

The company reported quarterly revenue of T$152.18 billion ($4.71 billion), up 1.2% from a year earlier. Net income fell 12.3% to T$24.6 billion.

MediaTek shares closed up 9.9% on Friday ahead of the results and have risen 148.6% this year, compared with a 48.9% gain in Taiwan's benchmark index.

(Reporting by Wen-Yee Lee in Taipei. Editing by Eduardo Baptista and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • MediaTek secured a $5 billion financing budget to back AI data‑center chip development and growth into higher‑margin custom ASICs targeting cloud providers, responding to smartphone market headwinds.
  • The company lifted its 2027 custom AI chip addressable‑market forecast to $80 billion and raised its target share to 15–20%; its first custom AI chip enters production in Q4 2026, a second follows in 2028.
  • Smartphone chip revenue fell sharply (20 % YoY in Q2) amid an ongoing memory component squeeze and weak demand; global shipments dropped 11 % in Q2 2026, the slimmest since 2013.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is MediaTek investing $5 billion in AI data center chips?
MediaTek is investing $5 billion to support long-term growth and expand into custom AI chips for data centers, aiming to capitalize on high-growth opportunities.
How much of the AI custom chip market does MediaTek target for 2027?
MediaTek has raised its target share of the custom AI chip market to 15%-20% by 2027.
When will MediaTek's first custom AI chip go into production?
MediaTek expects its first custom AI chip to begin production in the fourth quarter.
What revenue does MediaTek expect from its AI data center chip business?
MediaTek expects its data center AI chip business to generate over $2 billion in revenue in 2026.
How is MediaTek's smartphone business performing?
MediaTek's mobile-chip revenue fell 20% in the second quarter due to higher component costs and declining global smartphone shipments.

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