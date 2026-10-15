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French inflation rises to 3.4% in September, highest since January 2024 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French inflation rises to 3.4% in September, highest since January 2024

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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French Consumer Inflation Rises to 3.4% in September, Marking 2024 High

September 2024 Inflation Data and Economic Impact

Overview of Inflation Figures

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in France rose 3.4% year-on-year in September on an EU-harmonised basis, statistics office INSEE said on Thursday, in line with a preliminary reading from late September.

Comparison with Previous Months

The harmonised inflation rate in the bloc's second-biggest economy — adjusted for comparison with other euro zone countries — accelerated in September compared with the August reading of 2.6% and was at its highest level since January 2024.

Source and Reporting

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Inflation in France accelerated to 3.4% in September 2026 on a harmonised basis, its highest level since January 2024, up from 2.6% in August (insee.fr).
  • The surge is mainly due to sharp increases in energy prices—including petroleum and gas—as well as rising fresh food inflation (insee.fr).
  • This inflation spike exacerbates pressure on household purchasing power and challenges economic growth amid weak momentum and fiscal fragility (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the French inflation rate in September 2024?
The French inflation rate rose to 3.4% year-on-year in September 2024.
How does the September inflation rate compare to August?
September's inflation rate of 3.4% was higher than August's reading of 2.6%.
Who reported the inflation figures for France?
The inflation figures were reported by the French statistics office INSEE.
What basis is used for France's reported inflation rate?
France's inflation rate is reported on an EU-harmonised basis for comparison across euro zone countries.
When was the last time inflation was this high in France?
The inflation rate in September 2024 is the highest since January 2024.

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