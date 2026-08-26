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European shares edge higher as oil falls; Nvidia earnings in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European shares edge higher as oil falls; Nvidia earnings in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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European Shares Rise as Oil Prices Drop and Investors Eye Nvidia Earnings

Market Overview and Key Drivers

European Stock Performance

Aug 26 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Wednesday as a drop in oil prices dragged bond yields lower on hopes that the Strait of Hormuz may reopen soon, while investors braced for an earnings report from AI bellwether Nvidia.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% at 657.34, as of 0703 GMT, with basic resources leading sectoral gains, up 0.9%.

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Developments

Strait of Hormuz Negotiations

Iran said it had restarted talks with Oman on managing the Strait of Hormuz amid mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump in the nearly six-month conflict that has roiled oil markets and stoked global inflationary worries.

Impact on Energy Markets

Brent crude futures fell for a third straight day, dropping more than 2% to around $86 a barrel on prospects of increased oil flows through Hormuz, helping drive bond yields lower. The energy index fell 1.1% and was the worst performing sector on the STOXX 600. [O/R]

Investor Focus and Upcoming Events

Nvidia Earnings Report

Investors now await Nvidia's second-quarter earnings, due later in the day, for clues on whether the AI-driven spending boom can continue to justify lofty market expectations. 

Technology Sector Reaction

Tech shares fell 0.2% ahead of the results.

U.S. Inflation Report

Attention is also on a key U.S. inflation report on Wednesday as investors look for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Talks between Iran and Oman raised hopes of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, pushing Brent crude down about 2%, which in turn helped ease bond yields and support European shares (apnews.com).
  • Basic resources led gains on the STOXX 600, which rose ~0.1%, while energy was the worst-performing sector amid the oil slump (live.euronext.com).
  • Investors are focused on Nvidia’s Q2 earnings to gauge whether the AI-driven tech rally can sustain, alongside a key U.S. inflation reading that may influence Fed rate expectations (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did European shares edge higher?
European shares rose slightly as falling oil prices and lower bond yields boosted markets.
What caused oil prices to drop?
Oil prices dropped due to hopes that the Strait of Hormuz may reopen soon, increasing oil flows.
How did the Nvidia earnings affect the market?
Investors awaited Nvidia's earnings report to assess if AI sector growth can sustain market expectations, causing tech shares to dip ahead of results.
Which sector performed best on the STOXX 600?
The basic resources sector led gains, rising 0.9%, while the energy sector was the worst performer.
What global events influenced the European markets?
Talks between Iran and Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz and anticipation of US inflation data influenced market movements.

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