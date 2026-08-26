GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Couche-Tard launches tender offer for all shares of Poland's Zabka - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Couche-Tard launches tender offer for all shares of Poland's Zabka

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Couche-Tard Begins Tender Offer to Acquire All Shares of Poland's Zabka

Details of the Tender Offer and Acquisition

By Marta Maciag

Overview of the Tender Offer

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard said on Wednesday it was launching a voluntary tender offer for all shares of Polish convenience store chain Zabka at 32 zlotys each, in line with its earlier plans.

Offer Valuation and Market Reaction

The offer, which is set to run from Thursday until September 25, is 2.3% higher than Zabka's last closing price on the Warsaw bourse and values the company at roughly 32.6 billion zlotys ($8.8 billion).

Zabka shares rose 0.7% to 31.50 zlotys in early trading, below the offer price which mBank analyst Janusz Pieta said was "a little too low", although he noted that speculation that Poland might increase its corporate income tax could encourage some shareholders to sell.

Background and Strategic Rationale

Couche-Tard said in July it planned to buy Zabka in the Canadian convenience store operator's biggest deal to date, after dropping a $46 billion approach for Japan's Seven & I last year.

Acquisition Structure and Intermediaries

Circle K Polska, a Couche-Tard subsidiary, will acquire the shares, with Ipopema Securities acting as the intermediary.

Expected Benefits and Future Plans

Couche-Tard expects the acquisition to create around $250 million in annual cost benefits within three years, and said it could seek to delist Zabka if it gains at least 95% ownership.

About Zabka

Zabka operates roughly 13,000 stores across Poland and Romania, with its Polish stores located within 500 metres of residents' homes on average.

($1 = 3.6902 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marta Maciag in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • This tender offer represents Couche‑Tard’s largest acquisition to date, building on a deal announced July 31 2026 at the same price and valuation (~PLN 32.62 billion) (corporate.couche-tard.com).
  • Over 57% of Żabka’s shares are already locked in through hard irrevocable commitments from key shareholders, including CVC Capital Partners and the company’s executives (corporate.couche-tard.com).
  • Żabka operates more than 13,000 convenience stores across Poland and Romania, serving around 4.3 million daily transactions; Couche‑Tard foresees US $250 million in annual cost and revenue synergies by year three (corporate.couche-tard.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Couche-Tard's offer price for Zabka shares?
Couche-Tard is offering 32 zlotys per Zabka share in the tender offer.
How long will Couche-Tard's tender offer for Zabka run?
The tender offer runs from Thursday until September 25.
What is the total value of the Zabka acquisition?
The acquisition values Zabka at roughly 32.6 billion zlotys, or about $8.8 billion.
What annual cost benefits does Couche-Tard expect from the Zabka acquisition?
Couche-Tard expects the acquisition to generate around $250 million in annual cost benefits within three years.
How many stores does Zabka operate and where?
Zabka operates about 13,000 stores across Poland and Romania, with Polish stores located within 500 metres of most residents.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EU says UPM-Sappi deal could hurt competition in print paper market

EU says UPM-Sappi deal could hurt competition in print paper market

Image for Exclusive-China's Moonshot in talks with Microsoft, Amazon, Google over K3 revenue sharing, sources say

Exclusive-China's Moonshot in talks with Microsoft, Amazon, Google over K3 revenue sharing, sources say

Image for Germany's export expectations reach 4-year high in August, Ifo says

Germany's export expectations reach 4-year high in August, Ifo says

Image for Exclusive-BNP Paribas, KB Kookmin in talks for $2 billion Vietnam Techcombank stake, sources say

Exclusive-BNP Paribas, KB Kookmin in talks for $2 billion Vietnam Techcombank stake, sources say

Image for Some Chinese workers see an ally in Brussels as EU trade tensions mount

Some Chinese workers see an ally in Brussels as EU trade tensions mount

Image for European shares edge higher as oil falls; Nvidia earnings in focus

European shares edge higher as oil falls; Nvidia earnings in focus

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for British energy price cap to rise 4% as Iran war pushes up costs
British energy price cap to rise 4% as Iran war pushes up costs
Image for Dollar steady ahead of US inflation data; Aussie gains on rate bets
Dollar steady ahead of US inflation data; Aussie gains on rate bets
Image for Monte dei Paschi's path from near collapse to key role in Italy's finance
Monte dei Paschi's path from near collapse to key role in Italy's finance
Image for Interest rates must rise further on inflation risks, ECB's Schnabel tells Bloomberg
Interest rates must rise further on inflation risks, ECB's Schnabel tells Bloomberg
Image for Harry and Meghan's media storm shows the power and peril of their brand
Harry and Meghan's media storm shows the power and peril of their brand
Image for Six Chinese nationals among seven killed in Russian gas plant fire
Six Chinese nationals among seven killed in Russian gas plant fire
Image for Swiss to vote on whether to tighten neutrality, end peacetime cooperation with NATO
Swiss to vote on whether to tighten neutrality, end peacetime cooperation with NATO
Image for Asian stocks gain before Nvidia, oil slips on Hormuz hopes
Asian stocks gain before Nvidia, oil slips on Hormuz hopes
Image for Oil prices fall $2 on Iran-Oman talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Oil prices fall $2 on Iran-Oman talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Image for Why Dutch insurers remain on the sidelines as Netherlands pushes defence spending (Aug. 24)
Why Dutch insurers remain on the sidelines as Netherlands pushes defence spending (Aug. 24)
Image for As war strands Qatari gas for 6 months, US sales rise and European stocks plummet
As war strands Qatari gas for 6 months, US sales rise and European stocks plummet
Image for German bank's brothel loan under scrutiny by regulators
German bank's brothel loan under scrutiny by regulators
View All Finance Posts