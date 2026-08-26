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Germany's export expectations reach 4-year high in August, Ifo says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's export expectations reach 4-year high in August, Ifo says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Finance Markets Germany Exports Manufacturing

Germany’s Export Expectations Reach Highest Level Since 2022, Ifo Reports

German Export Industry Sentiment and Outlook

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Sentiment in the German export industry has improved considerably, reaching its highest level since February 2022, the Ifo Institute said on Wednesday.

Ifo Export Expectations Survey Results

Based on a survey of manufacturers, Ifo's gauge on export expectations rose to 9.6 points in August from minus 2.8 points in July. 

Key Drivers of Export Growth

Regional Performance

“The export industry is picking up speed,” said Ifo's Klaus Wohlrabe. “Exports particularly to the European Union are booming, while exports to China continue to be sluggish.”

Industry-Specific Optimism

Manufacturers of electrical equipment continue to be very optimistic, as do manufacturers of data processing equipment and electronic and optical products, due to the growing digitalization of the economy and high investments in AI. 

The automotive industry and manufacturers of metal products are also far more optimistic about their export prospects, Ifo said.

Challenges in Certain Sectors

By contrast, the paper industry and companies in metal production and processing expect exports to decline, according to the survey.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria MartinezEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Ifo’s export expectations gauge jumped from –2.8 in July to +9.6 in August, marking the biggest rise since June 2020 and highest level since February 2022. (ifo.de)
  • Exports to the European Union are booming, though demand from China remains sluggish, according to Ifo survey chief Klaus Wohlrabe. (ifo.de)
  • Industries most optimistic include electrical equipment, data processing, electronic and optical products—boosted by digitalization and AI investment—as well as automotive and metal goods; however, paper and metal processing firms foresee declining exports. (ifo.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Ifo Institute report about Germany's export expectations in August?
The Ifo Institute reported Germany's export expectations rose to 9.6 points in August, the highest since February 2022.
Which sectors in Germany are most optimistic about export prospects?
Manufacturers of electrical equipment, data processing equipment, electronic and optical products, and the automotive industry are most optimistic.
How are German exports to the European Union and China performing?
Exports to the European Union are booming, while exports to China remain sluggish.
Which German industries expect a decline in exports?
The paper industry and companies involved in metal production and processing expect exports to decline.
What is driving optimism in Germany's electronic equipment manufacturing sector?
Growing digitalization of the economy and high investments in artificial intelligence are driving optimism in this sector.

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