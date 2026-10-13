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Roche strikes obesity drug licensing deal worth up to $1.16 billion with Chinese Rona Therapeutics - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Roche strikes obesity drug licensing deal worth up to $1.16 billion with Chinese Rona Therapeutics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Roche Agrees to $1.16 Billion Obesity Drug Licensing Deal with Rona Therapeutics

Major Licensing Agreement in the Obesity Drug Market

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche entered a licensing agreement worth up to $1.16 billion with Rona Therapeutics for its investigational obesity drug candidate, the Chinese biotech firm said on Tuesday. 

Roche’s Strategic Move in the Obesity Drug Market

Roche has been racing to break into the obesity drug market dominated by Eli Lilly and ​Novo Nordisk.

Deal Structure and Financial Terms

• With the deal, Rona Therapeutics is set to receive an upfront payment of $100 million and is eligible to receive up to $1.06 billion in potential milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on global net sales.

Details on the Investigational Drug Candidate

• The investigational RNAi candidate targets activin receptor-like kinase 7 (ALK7), a target for obesity and metabolic diseases.

Recent Progress in Roche’s Obesity and Diabetes Portfolio

• In September, Roche reported positive mid-stage data for its obesity and diabetes candidate enicepatide, which helped patients lose weight and lower blood sugar levels.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Marleen KaesebierEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Roche’s deal with Rona covers an ALK7‑targeting RNAi obesity therapy, with $100 million upfront, up to $1.06 billion in milestones and tiered royalties.
  • The agreement complements Roche’s broader push into obesity, alongside late‑stage development of enicepatide—a dual GLP‑1/GIP agonist showing ~15.5 % weight loss and significant HbA1c reductions in mid‑stage trials.
  • RNAi targeting of ALK7 represents a novel mechanism in obesity treatment, adding diversity to Roche’s pipeline already including petrelintide and combination therapies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Roche's licensing agreement with Rona Therapeutics?
The licensing agreement is worth up to $1.16 billion, including an upfront payment of $100 million and up to $1.06 billion in milestone payments.
What drug candidate is covered in the deal between Roche and Rona Therapeutics?
The agreement covers an investigational RNAi obesity drug candidate targeting activin receptor-like kinase 7 (ALK7).
What will Rona Therapeutics receive as part of the deal?
Rona Therapeutics will receive a $100 million upfront payment, potential milestone payments totaling up to $1.06 billion, and tiered royalties on global net sales.
What recent advancements has Roche reported in obesity and diabetes treatments?
In September, Roche reported positive mid-stage results for its obesity and diabetes candidate enicepatide, which aided weight loss and blood sugar reduction.

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