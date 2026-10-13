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Finnair raises full-year guidance as demand beats forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Finnair raises full-year guidance as demand beats forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finnair Exceeds Demand Forecast, Ups Full-Year Guidance After Strong Q3

Finnair's Q3 Financial Performance and Updated Guidance

Q3 Operating Profit and Sales

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Finnair said on Tuesday its comparable operating profit for the third quarter was 84 million euros ($94 million) on sales of 953 million, and raised its full-year guidance as demand for air travel exceeded expectation.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8945 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 results: €84 million in comparable operating profit on €953 million sales, beating expectations.
  • Finnair raised its full-year guidance for 2026, now expecting revenue of €3.4–3.5 billion and comparable operating result of €120–190 million, due to stronger-than-expected demand.
  • Passenger volumes and unit revenues remained robust in mid‑2026, with July and August RASK up 8.9% and 12.3%, helping support improved load factors and price yields.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Finnair's operating profit in Q3?
Finnair reported a comparable operating profit of 84 million euros in the third quarter.
How did Finnair's sales perform in Q3?
Finnair's sales reached 953 million euros in the third quarter.
Why did Finnair raise its full-year guidance?
Finnair raised its full-year guidance due to demand for air travel exceeding expectations.
What currency exchange rate was mentioned in the report?
The article cited an exchange rate of $1 to 0.8945 euros.
Who reported and edited the news about Finnair's update?
The article was reported by Anna Ringstrom and edited by Terje Solsvik.

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