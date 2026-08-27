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Rupert Murdoch considering re-merger of Fox Corp and News Corp, court documents and video show - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rupert Murdoch considering re-merger of Fox Corp and News Corp, court documents and video show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Rupert Murdoch Weighs Fox Corp and News Corp Re-Merger Amid Succession Saga

Murdoch Family Dynamics and the Potential Re-Merger

Background of the Re-Merger Discussions

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch are contemplating a recombination of Fox Corp and News Corp, uniting a TV company with a widespread news operation and cementing the family's control over a dwindling empire, court documents and video show.

Discussions of a possible re-merger were revealed during the last few weeks in unsealed court documents and an attorney's testimony related to a family succession saga that began in 2023. The judicial official overseeing the matter released the findings at the end of July.

They showed that in 2022, Rupert Murdoch, then chairman of Fox Corp and News Corp, became interested in recombining the two companies after he split them less than 10 years earlier.

Family Trust and Boardroom Maneuvers

Murdoch drafted a letter to both boards stating the family trust would not "vote in favor of any alternative sale, merger or similar transaction involving either company." After a representative for Murdoch's daughter Elisabeth questioned the re-merger, Rupert texted her and threatened to "ram it through ... if necessary." 

Investor Reaction and Future Possibilities

The merger failed after investors balked, but court proceedings in June show Murdoch could make a renewed attempt. In a hearing to determine whether the court testimony should be made public, an attorney for Lachlan Murdoch argued any discussions related to the merger should be sealed or redacted because it's "something that still could happen in the future."

Fox Corp and News Corp declined to comment.

The Murdoch Media Empire: Past and Present

Potential Impact of a Re-Merger

A merger would bring together what remains of Murdoch's waning media empire. It would unite an array of disparate businesses across television, newspapers and streaming, including Fox News, Fox broadcast, which airs NFL games, the Wall Street Journal, the Sun, and the New York Post. 

Recent Strategic Moves

Fox, led by Lachlan Murdoch, struck a $22 billion deal to acquire the streaming platform Roku, giving Fox access to more than 100 million households in an attempt to reach more digital audiences as television declines. 

Historical Context: The 2013 Split

Murdoch split his empire in two after a hacking scandal at his UK newspapers in 2013 threatened his enterprise. Murdoch and his son James Murdoch apologized to a UK parliamentary committee after it was revealed one of his tabloids had hacked the mobile phone of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler. Murdoch cleaved the faster-growing and more lucrative television business from his shrinking newspaper empire, and investors boosted the value of both.

Legal Proceedings and Succession Saga

Release of Court Findings

The court findings were released after several news organizations, including Reuters, petitioned the probate commissioner presiding over the case to release the proceedings.

Family Trust Dispute and Settlement

The fractious family dispute started in December 2023, when the then 93-year-old media titan moved to alter the family trust to give effective control of Fox and News Corp to his eldest son Lachlan, cutting out three of his children, Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth, and James.

The children took their father to court but settled last year after a two-year battle. Lachlan became the heir to his father's business while the three children were paid $1.1 billion each in a deal that dissolved their stakes in the family trust that controls Murdoch's companies.

Public and Private Reactions

Details from the succession drama were first revealed by the New York Times Magazine last year, but the July findings from the Nevada court relayed fresh comments from the elder Murdoch.

Rupert Murdoch's Perspective

When a family representative questioned his motivation to further consolidate his control over the businesses, Rupert Murdoch responded: “Sorry, Richard! This has been a family-dominated business for 70 years,” and added, “It would be a disaster for at least the U.S. and Australia if these assets fell into the wrong hands.”

(Reporting by Edmund Lee; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Court documents from late July show Rupert Murdoch in 2022 drafted a letter to both Fox and News Corp boards opposing any alternative deals and threatened to "ram through" a re‑merger if needed (theguardian.com).
  • A prior 2023 merger proposal was scrapped after shareholders deemed it not optimal for value; yet sealed legal testimony hints the idea remains on the table (investing.com).
  • This potential recombination would reunite Fox’s broadcast and sports operations with News Corp’s publishing assets—Fox News, Wall Street Journal, New York Post, etc.—re‑consolidating the Murdoch media empire despite succession disputes (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rupert Murdoch considering regarding Fox Corp and News Corp?
Rupert Murdoch is considering a re-merger of Fox Corp and News Corp to unite his media holdings.
Why did Rupert Murdoch originally split Fox Corp and News Corp?
He split the companies in 2013 following a hacking scandal involving his UK newspapers.
Who currently leads Fox Corp?
Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch's eldest son, currently leads Fox Corp.
What was the outcome of the Murdoch family succession dispute?
Lachlan Murdoch retained control, while three siblings were paid $1.1 billion each and removed from the family trust.

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