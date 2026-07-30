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Finance

Dsm-firmenich's fragrance-led core profit beat sends shares higher

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Dsm-firmenich Q2 Core Profit Jumps on Strong Fragrance Sales, Shares Surge

Strong Performance and Market Impact in Q2 2026

By Jesus Calero and Vera Dvorakova

Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

July 30 (Reuters) - Dsm-firmenich on Thursday beat market expectations for second-quarter core earnings and said full-year sales growth should reach the upper end of its target range on the back of broad-based volume growth.

That sent the chemical group's shares rising 11% in early trading, among top gainers on Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index.

Key Customers and Market Signals

As a supplier to consumer goods, food and nutrition companies, including perfumes made by LVMH and Kering, dsm-firmenich's results are closely watched for signals on demand, pricing and customer purchasing patterns.

Financial Highlights

Its adjusted quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were €466 million ($534 million) and exceeded a company-provided consensus of €452 million.

Like-for-like sales grew 6%, entirely driven by volumes, while its adjusted EBITDA margin improved sequentially to 19.5%, also beating market estimates, despite a 70-basis-point drag from currency movements.

Fragrance and Beauty Segment Growth

Perfumery & Beauty sales grew 7%, with both fine and consumer fragrances recording double-digit growth, suggesting underlying demand remained firm after precautionary customer orders boosted first-quarter results.

Outlook for Fragrance Growth

CEO Dimitri de Vreeze told Reuters that he expected fragrance growth to moderate in the second half of 2026 and beyond, seeing high-single-digit percentage growth more in line with the industry's normal pace.

Regional and Segment Performance

The company said activity accelerated strongly in June as customer sentiment improved amid easing Middle East concerns.

Growth in the food ingredients business also picked up, helped by revenue synergies and stronger demand across regions, including a recovery in Latin America.

Guidance and Restructuring

Dsm-firmenich kept its 2026 outlook unchanged, but said like-for-like sales growth should come in at the higher end of its 2% to 4% target range.

"This outlook assumes that, also in the second half, the conflict in the Middle East will have a limited impact," it said.

Analyst Commentary

The June growth acceleration may suggest the growth guidance is conservative, J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.

Restructuring Programme

The company also said its restructuring programme could reduce about 1,000 positions over the next 18 to 24 months, while generating €100 million in recurring savings at a one-off cost of roughly the same amount.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8735 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova and Jesus Calero in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBITDA beat consensus at €466M vs ~€452M, signaling stronger-than-expected performance amid currency headwinds and volume-driven growth. (our-company.dsm-firmenich.com)
  • Perfumery & Beauty sales up ~7%, with double-digit growth in both fine and consumer fragrances, indicating resilient demand beyond Q1 restocking. (our-company.dsm-firmenich.com)
  • Full-year outlook upheld at upper end of 2–4% like‑for‑like sales growth, assuming minimal impact from Middle East conflict; cost-saving restructuring (~€100M recurring at same one-off cost) provides additional support. (dsm-firmenich.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Dsm-firmenich's shares rise following the Q2 earnings report?
Shares rose by 11% in early trading after the company beat earnings expectations.
What drove Dsm-firmenich's Q2 sales growth?
Q2 sales growth was entirely driven by higher volumes, particularly in the perfumery and beauty segments.
What is Dsm-firmenich’s full-year sales growth outlook?
The company expects full-year like-for-like sales growth to reach the upper end of its 2% to 4% target range.
How did Dsm-firmenich's perfumery and beauty segment perform?
The segment saw 7% sales growth, with both fine and consumer fragrances recording double-digit gains.
What restructuring plans did Dsm-firmenich announce?
Dsm-firmenich plans to cut about 1,000 jobs over 18-24 months, aiming for €100 million in recurring savings.

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