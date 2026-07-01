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CMA CGM nears $1.4 billion deal for FedEx logistics unit, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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CMA CGM nears $1.4 billion deal for FedEx logistics unit, FT reports 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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CMA CGM nears $1.4 billion deal for FedEx logistics unit, FT reports

Details and Implications of the CMA CGM and FedEx Logistics Deal

Overview of the Potential Acquisition

July 1 (Reuters) - French container shipping group CMA CGM is nearing a deal to buy FedEx's third-party logistics business for $1.4 billion in cash, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Talks between the companies are at an advanced stage and a deal could come together as soon as Wednesday, the report added. 

Verification and Official Responses

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. CMA CGM and FedEx did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Strategic Rationale for Both Companies

CMA CGM’s Diversification Efforts

This would be the latest move by CMA CGM to diversify into logistics and air freight.

FedEx’s Focus on Core Business

Meanwhile, for FedEx, the sale of its third-party logistics business, known as FedEx Supply Chain, will let it focus on its core air-ground delivery network.

FedEx Supply Chain’s Role

FedEx Supply Chain specializes in order fulfillment and product returns for major retailers.

Recent Developments and Industry Context

FedEx’s Recent Spin-Off

The news of the potential deal comes a month after FedEx completed the spin-off of its trucking segment, FedEx Freight, to focus on its delivery business.  

Impact of Global Trade Policies

Global tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump have weakened demand for delivery services. Evolving U.S. trade policies, including the end of U.S. duty-free "de minimis" low-value e-commerce shipments from China-linked discount retailers, such as Shein and Temu, have weighed on volumes. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • The transaction would mark another major logistics expansion for CMA CGM, following its €4.85 billion takeover of Bolloré Logistics in early 2024 (cmacgm-group.com).
  • This acquisition would add FedEx’s 3PL capabilities to CMA CGM’s existing network, enhancing services through CEVA Logistics — CMA CGM’s logistics arm (cmacgm-group.com).
  • FedEx’s third‑party logistics business (FedEx Supply Chain) stems from its 2015 acquisition of GENCO and remains a significant U.S. logistics unit, making it a strategic target for CMA CGM’s global growth (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring FedEx's third-party logistics business?
French container shipping group CMA CGM is nearing a deal to acquire FedEx's third-party logistics business.
What is the reported value of the CMA CGM and FedEx deal?
The deal is reportedly valued at $1.4 billion in cash.
What type of business is CMA CGM acquiring from FedEx?
CMA CGM is acquiring FedEx's third-party logistics unit.
Which news outlet reported on the CMA CGM and FedEx deal?
The Financial Times reported on the deal.

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