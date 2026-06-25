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Finance

UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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UK Regulators Censure CACEIS UK for Control Failings Linked to WealthTek Collapse

Financial Watchdog Actions and Implications

CACEIS UK Censured and Financial Penalty Imposed

June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said on Thursday that asset servicing bank CACEIS UK will be censured and pay £31.7 million ($41.74 million) to clients of collapsed wealth manager WealthTek after failing to act on information that left them exposed to financial crime risks.

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($1 = 0.7595 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • CACEIS UK failed to act on information indicating risks of financial crime tied to WealthTek’s collapse, leading the FCA to intervene.
  • A £31.7 million restitution is mandated for WealthTek’s clients—highlighting the FCA’s stance on accountability in safeguarding client assets.
  • This action mirrors broader regulatory efforts, as seen in cases like Sapia’s £19.6 million remediation and Barclays’s fine for similar failures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was CACEIS UK censured by the financial watchdog?
CACEIS UK was censured for failing to act on information that left clients of WealthTek exposed to financial crime risks.
How much must CACEIS UK pay to clients affected by the WealthTek collapse?
CACEIS UK has been ordered to pay £31.7 million to the affected clients.
What role did CACEIS UK have in relation to WealthTek?
CACEIS UK acted as an asset servicing bank for clients of collapsed wealth manager WealthTek.
Which authority issued the censure against CACEIS UK?
Britain’s financial watchdog issued the censure.

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