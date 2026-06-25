UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings

UK Regulators Censure CACEIS UK for Control Failings Linked to WealthTek Collapse
Financial Watchdog Actions and Implications
CACEIS UK Censured and Financial Penalty Imposed
June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said on Thursday that asset servicing bank CACEIS UK will be censured and pay £31.7 million ($41.74 million) to clients of collapsed wealth manager WealthTek after failing to act on information that left them exposed to financial crime risks.
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Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)