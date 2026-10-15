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This Chinese export boom really has legs – and wings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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This Chinese export boom really has legs – and wings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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How China’s Surge in Chicken Exports Is Reshaping Global Meat Markets

China's Protein Export Boom and Its Global Impact

(This story has been refiled to correct the type of duck subject to European anti-dumping probe in paragraph 6.)

By Daphne Zhang, Ella Cao and Lewis Jackson

Rising Demand for Chinese Chicken

TENGZHOU, China, Oct 15 (Reuters) - In an office reeking of cigarettes, Dang Yangyang slouches on a black leather sofa in exhaustion. The general manager at Wintop Food has spent recent days chaperoning clients from Ghana, Iraq, Jordan, Russia and Senegal. They all want the same thing: Chinese chicken.

Wintop processes 60 million chickens annually, selling breasts, nuggets, meatballs and dumplings to more than 20 countries. Exports accounted for half of its profits last year and are underwriting 33 acres of expansion.

“International clients used to distrust the quality,” Dang, 44, told Reuters during a tour of his facilities in August. “But when the meat is $1,000 cheaper per ton than Brazilian and Thai competitors, they have to either buy from China or lose out."

Overcoming Food-Safety Concerns

The company is part of a wave of Chinese protein producers overcoming the country’s patchy food-safety record and leveraging additional capacity to seize space on global supermarket shelves. Changing diets at home and Beijing’s emphasis on food security have pushed companies to invest in technology and expansion. Now, they produce more than China can consume and are unloading excess production abroad.

(View the story on Reuters.com: https://www.reuters.com/world/china/this-chinese-export-boom-really-has-legs-wings-2026-10-15/)

Trade Tensions and Regulatory Scrutiny

The surge in cheap Chinese protein is drawing scrutiny from Western producers and regulators, signaling fresh trade friction. The pattern echoes Beijing's strategy in steel, solar panels and electric vehicles — flooding markets with low-priced products that undercut global rivals.

In July, the European Commission launched an anti-dumping probe into Pekin duck imports after local producers alleged Chinese subsidies created unfair competition. Last month, the commission imposed anti-dumping duties of between 41% and 67% on Chinese pea protein. Chicken has so far avoided the same action, though European authorities are monitoring the market, a commission spokesperson told Reuters.

China's Trade Deficit in Agriculture

Agriculture and food are among the few categories where China still runs a trade deficit. At just over $100 billion last year, the gap is massive but shrinking.

China, already the world’s largest source of seafood exports, last year became a net exporter of chicken. Overall, China exported $2.6 billion worth of chicken products last year, almost double 2020 levels, customs data show. Dairy exports are on track to hit $600 million this year, doubling in three years.

For global consumers, the trend means cheaper protein. For foreign producers from Europe to Thailand and Brazil, it means new competitors.

Disruptive Effects on Global Meat Markets

China’s shift from buyer to emerging exporter is having a “disruptive” effect on the global meat market, said Michael Boddington, a Beijing-based agribusiness consultant.

In Asia, he said, shipments traditionally flowed in from Europe and the Americas. Now, there's a cheaper alternative — and producers globally are scrambling to compete.

China’s agriculture and commerce ministries didn’t respond to Reuters questions about the country’s burgeoning protein exports.

Changing Domestic Consumption Patterns

Urbanites Shun Pork

URBANITES SHUN PORK

For decades, protein in China meant pork. Pigs fed the workers who built the cities and staffed the factories that powered the country's economic boom. China became home to half the world’s hogs, whose appetite for grain, especially soybeans, redrew trade flows from the US Midwest to Brazil.

The country's appetite for pork provided livelihoods for small farmers like Huang Weiying, who started raising pigs in her village in Hebei province 20 years ago, owning more than 500 at a peak.

But that era is over. When Reuters visited Huang in August, she was tossing slop to her last 10 hogs in a cobweb-covered barn. Some $75,000 in debt, she planned to slaughter them by autumn.

“I have been raising pigs for over two decades, but it has never been as hard as the last two years,” Huang, 57, said. “Pig prices are so low. People in the cities just stopped eating pork.”

The fatty pork cuts common in traditional Chinese cuisine have fallen out of favor with health-conscious urbanites. Per-capita pork consumption has fallen 13% since peaking in 2023, according to official data and state media. Chicken intake rose more than 50% per capita in the decade through 2024.

Government Support and Overcapacity

Yet production kept expanding across China’s meat and dairy sectors. Officials encouraged massive buildout with subsidies targeted at large corporate producers to boost food security and rebuild herds after the 2018 African swine fever outbreak and the covid-19 pandemic. Subsidies accounted for about 13% of Chinese agricultural producers' gross farm receipts between 2022 and 2024, according to the OECD — nearly triple the level in the early 2000s.

Today, subsidized farms are contributing to overcapacity. Production has hit new highs despite an economic slowdown, tepid domestic demand and a shrinking population, government data show. Last year, China produced a record 59 million metric tons of pork; poultry output rose 7%. The dairy sector surpassed official targets for 2025 production two years early.

Pork prices are hardest hit because domestic demand is weakest, but prices have also fallen for poultry and dairy.

Expansion into Overseas Markets

Export Strategies of Chinese Producers

MOVING OVERSEAS

For the large producers who increasingly predominate, the way out is exports.

“Every Chinese livestock company is planning to expand overseas. If you want to grow, you must go abroad,” said Zhang Yuan, head of baby formula marketing at dairy giant Yili, which plans to start selling formula in Southeast Asia as soon as next year.

It’s a symbolic step for Asia’s largest dairy company,

Key Takeaways

  • China has become a net exporter of chicken (since 2024), with chicken export value nearly doubling to $2.6 billion last year, aided by cost competitiveness versus Brazil and Thailand and growing capacity. (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)
  • Chinese protein producers are expanding technology and output to serve domestic food‐security goals and now leveraging surplus to fuel export growth across Africa, the Middle East and beyond. (apps.fas.usda.gov)
  • In response to surging Chinese protein imports, the EU has imposed anti‑dumping duties of 40.5–67.1% on pea protein from China for five years, while monitoring chicken exports and already probing Peking duck imports. (2eu.brussels)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Chinese chicken exports booming?
Chinese chicken exports are booming due to increased production capacity, competitive prices, and improved food safety standards, making their products highly attractive to international buyers.
How have Chinese chicken exports impacted global meat markets?
China's rise as a major chicken exporter has disrupted traditional trade flows, introducing cheaper alternatives and increasing competition for producers in Brazil, Europe, and Thailand.
What concerns do Western producers have about Chinese protein exports?
Western producers are concerned that cheap, subsidized Chinese protein products may flood international markets, undercut rivals, and lead to unfair competition.
Is the EU taking action against Chinese chicken imports?
The EU has imposed anti-dumping duties on Chinese pea protein and launched a probe into Pekin duck imports, but so far has not applied the same measures to chicken products, though they are monitoring the market.
What factors have driven Chinese protein producers to increase exports?
Changes in domestic diets, increased investment in production, and a focus on food security have led Chinese protein producers to boost capacity and export excess supply abroad.

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