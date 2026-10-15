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Finance

Packaging firm Mondi hikes prices again to counter rising costs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Finance Markets Banking sustainability Packaging Industry

Mondi Increases Packaging Prices to Counter Ongoing Cost Pressures

Mondi's Price Adjustments and Financial Performance

Price Increases to Offset Rising Costs

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mondi said it raised prices for several paper grades in the third quarter to offset energy and raw material costs, with benefits from the increases and a strong order book expected to support performance towards the end of 2026 and into 2027.

Shares of the paper and packaging firm fell as much as 8.8% in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by persistent cost pressures.

Background on Cost Pressures

Mondi, which makes sustainable packaging products, had flagged price rises in April and has been cutting costs after the Iran war drove up energy and raw material costs and disrupted supply chains.

CEO Statement on Future Performance

"As we enter the fourth quarter, higher packaging paper prices are expected to support performance, notwithstanding ongoing input cost pressures," CEO Andrew King said in a statement.

Market and Analyst Reactions

Mondi did not disclose the size of the price increases, but JP Morgan analysts said any sequential gains from the hikes into the fourth quarter would be minimal as energy prices continue to rise.

Quarterly Financial Results

Underlying core profit rose 17.4% to €196 million ($219.81 million) in the three-month period ended September 30 from the previous quarter, which included a forestry writedown. Excluding that impact, core profit declined, mainly due to planned maintenance shutdowns.

($1 = 0.8917 euros)

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • In Q3 (ended Sept 30), Mondi raised prices for multiple paper grades to counter persistent input‑cost inflation, particularly from energy and wood, backed by a strong order book. Benefits are expected to materialize late 2026 into 2027 (mondigroup.com).
  • Underlying EBITDA rose sequentially to €196 million in Q3 (from €167 million in Q2), though excluding forestry fair‑value effects, profit declined due to planned maintenance shutdowns (mondigroup.com).
  • Shares dropped as much as 8.8% on persistent cost pressures, while analysts (e.g. JP Morgan) expect any sequential gains from price hikes to be modest amid continued high energy prices (mondigroup.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mondi raise its packaging prices?
Mondi increased prices to offset higher energy and raw material costs and maintain profitability.
How did the price hikes affect Mondi’s share price?
Mondi shares fell as much as 8.8% due to ongoing cost pressures despite the price hikes.
What is Mondi’s outlook for the coming years?
Mondi expects benefits from price increases and strong demand to support performance into 2026 and 2027.
What impacted Mondi’s profit in the third quarter?
Core profit rose due to price increases but was affected by a forestry writedown and planned maintenance shutdowns.
Did Mondi disclose the exact size of the price increases?
No, Mondi did not disclose the specific size of the price increases for its paper products.

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