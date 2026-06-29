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Canada backs Greenland mine producing metal crucial to defence industries - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Canada backs Greenland mine producing metal crucial to defence industries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Canada Provides C$7 Million for Greenland Molybdenum Mine Key to Defence Industries

Canadian Investment in Greenland's Critical Minerals Sector

Overview of the Grant and Project

COPENHAGEN, June 29 (Reuters) - Canada has given C$7 million ($4.93 million) in grants to a Greenland molybdenum mining project, a critical metal used in aerospace, energy and defence, Greenland Resources said on Monday.

The Malmbjerg Mine and Its Strategic Importance

• Greenland Resources is developing the open-pit Malmbjerg mine in east Greenland, which holds deposits of molybdenum, classified as a critical mineral by both the European Union and the United States.

Government Support and International Collaboration

• The Canadian government has signed an agreement for the non-repayable contribution through Natural Resources Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration programme, the company said in a statement.

• Greenland Resources said Canada is the first G7 government to invest in mining in Greenland.

The Role of Molybdenum in Industry and Geopolitics

Industrial Uses of Molybdenum

• Molybdenum is a silvery-white metal used primarily to strengthen steel and improve its resistance to heat and corrosion, making it critical for industrial applications such as defence and clean energy.

Global Supply Concerns and Political Context

• China, which accounts for around 40% of global molybdenum production, imposed export controls on the metal in early 2025, heightening Western concern about supply security.

• Trump's push to take control of Greenland has been rejected by Denmark and Greenland's government but sparked a surge of Western interest in the Arctic island's vast mineral resources.

Challenges Facing Greenland's Mining Industry

• Although rich in natural resources, Greenland's mining industry has been slow to develop due to bureaucracy and lack of financing.

($1 = 1.4194 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by)

Key Takeaways

  • Canada’s grant to the Malmbjerg molybdenum project underscores its strategic push to diversify critical mineral supply chains amid China’s tightening export controls (arctictoday.com)
  • Molybdenum is vital for strengthening steel and enhancing heat and corrosion resistance—essential for defense, aerospace, and clean energy applications (arctictoday.com)
  • This investment aligns with Canada’s broader Critical Minerals Production Alliance under the G7, aimed at strengthening supply resilience through international partnerships and stockpiling strategies (g7.canada.ca)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Canada invest in Greenland's Malmbjerg mine?
Canada invested C$7 million to support the development of the Malmbjerg molybdenum mine, ensuring supply of a critical metal for defence and energy industries.
What is molybdenum and why is it important?
Molybdenum is a metal mainly used to strengthen steel and increase heat and corrosion resistance, crucial for aerospace, defence, and clean energy applications.
What makes the Malmbjerg mine in Greenland significant?
The Malmbjerg mine contains large deposits of molybdenum, which is classified as a critical mineral by the EU and US, making it key to Western supply security.
How is China impacting the global molybdenum market?
China produces around 40% of global molybdenum and imposed export controls in early 2025, raising Western concerns about reliable mineral supply.
What challenges does Greenland's mining industry face?
Greenland's mining sector has been slow to develop due to bureaucratic hurdles and difficulties in securing financing despite its rich resources.

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