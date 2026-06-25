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Ukrainian air defence units repel Russian missile attack on Kyiv, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Ukrainian Air Defence Repels Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv: Local Officials

Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv and Ukrainian Response

Details of the Missile Attack

June 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian air defence units repelled a Russian missile attack on Thursday evening on Kyiv, local officials said, noting that debris had landed in at least one district.

No injuries were reported.

A Reuters witness saw at least one Russian missile being downed.

Official Statements and Local Impact

Military Administration Response

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, wrote on Telegram that air defences had "worked on enemy missiles."

Kyiv Mayor's Report

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said debris had fallen in an open area in the suburban Darnitskyi district and set fire to a storage area.

Context and Recent Warnings

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week warned of impending large attacks on Kyiv and other cities.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian air defences intercepted Russian missiles targeting Kyiv on the evening of June 25, 2026, with debris causing a fire in the Darnitskyi district but no casualties reported (bssnews.net).
  • Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, confirmed the successful engagement of enemy missiles, while Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that fallen debris ignited a storage area in an open space (bssnews.net).
  • The attack comes amid heightened risks, as President Zelenskiy had warned of “impending large attacks” on Kyiv and other cities, reflecting ongoing escalations in Russia’s aerial campaign and Ukraine’s urgent need for robust air defence support (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Were there any injuries reported in the recent missile attack on Kyiv?
No injuries were reported following the Russian missile attack on Kyiv.
How did Ukrainian air defence respond to the missile attack?
Ukrainian air defence units repelled the Russian missile attack and downed at least one missile.
Where did missile debris fall in Kyiv?
Debris from the missile landed in the suburban Darnitskyi district of Kyiv.
Who confirmed the successful air defence operation in Kyiv?
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the air defence efforts.
What did President Zelenskiy say about future attacks?
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned last week of possible large attacks on Kyiv and other cities.

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