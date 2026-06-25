Ukrainian Air Defence Repels Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv: Local Officials

Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv and Ukrainian Response

Details of the Missile Attack

June 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian air defence units repelled a Russian missile attack on Thursday evening on Kyiv, local officials said, noting that debris had landed in at least one district.

No injuries were reported.

A Reuters witness saw at least one Russian missile being downed.

Official Statements and Local Impact

Military Administration Response

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, wrote on Telegram that air defences had "worked on enemy missiles."

Kyiv Mayor's Report

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said debris had fallen in an open area in the suburban Darnitskyi district and set fire to a storage area.

Context and Recent Warnings

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week warned of impending large attacks on Kyiv and other cities.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Mark Porter)