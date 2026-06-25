Ukrainian Air Defence Repels Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv: Local Officials
Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv and Ukrainian Response
Details of the Missile Attack
June 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian air defence units repelled a Russian missile attack on Thursday evening on Kyiv, local officials said, noting that debris had landed in at least one district.
No injuries were reported.
A Reuters witness saw at least one Russian missile being downed.
Official Statements and Local Impact
Military Administration Response
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, wrote on Telegram that air defences had "worked on enemy missiles."
Kyiv Mayor's Report
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said debris had fallen in an open area in the suburban Darnitskyi district and set fire to a storage area.
Context and Recent Warnings
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week warned of impending large attacks on Kyiv and other cities.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Mark Porter)