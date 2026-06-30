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Euroclear sues Russian central bank over €220 billion damages claim - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euroclear sues Russian central bank over €220 billion damages claim

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Euroclear Sues Russian Central Bank in Belgium for €220 Billion in Damages

Legal Battle Over Frozen Russian Assets

By Inti Landauro

Background of the Dispute

BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - Euroclear has sued Russia's central bank in a Belgian civil court, seeking to block the enforcement of a Russian ruling ordering the clearing house to pay about €220 billion ($250 billion) in damages over the freezing of Russian assets under EU sanctions.

Brussels-based Euroclear, one of the main clearing houses and asset custodians in the region, said it had complied with EU rules by freezing the assets.

Jurisdiction and Legal Arguments

"We consider the Russian courts do not have jurisdiction over Euroclear," spokesperson Jorgen Muylaert said on Tuesday. "Only Belgian courts have jurisdiction that is relevant to us."

Moscow Court Ruling and Enforcement

A Moscow arbitration court ruled last month Euroclear had to pay damages worth about €220 billion for the freezing of the assets. Days later, a request for immediate enforcement of the ruling was granted, although no steps have so far been taken.

"The Bank of Russia is aware of the lawsuit by Euroclear," the central bank said on Tuesday. "A strategy and tactics for defence in court are currently being developed."

Implications for Euroclear and the EU

As Russian courts have no jurisdiction in the EU, the Moscow court's decision is likely to carry more symbolic than practical weight, with EU law effectively shielding Euroclear for complying with sanctions.

Potential Asset Seizure Outside the EU

However, the Russian central bank could seek to seize Euroclear assets in other jurisdictions, particularly in countries Russia views as friendly, including China, the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan.

"We do not want to speculate what the next steps for the Russian central bank will be," Muylaert said, though he acknowledged the central bank had already threatened to seize Euroclear assets outside the EU.

Scale of Frozen Assets and Timeline

Of roughly €300 billion in Russian foreign assets frozen abroad, about two-thirds are in Europe, mostly held at Euroclear.

The lawsuit in Moscow was lodged in December 2025, when EU leaders were considering seizing part of the frozen Russian assets to finance the Ukraine war effort.

($1 = 0.8753 euros)

(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Euroclear argues that only Belgian courts have jurisdiction, rejecting the Moscow ruling as irrelevant and announcing its appeal. (brusselstimes.com)
  • The Moscow Arbitration Court ruled on May 15 in favor of Russia’s central bank, ordering compensation of roughly 18.2 trillion roubles (~€200–220 billion), though enforcement attempts in Russia haven’t materialized yet. (apnews.com)
  • EU law shields Euroclear for complying with sanctions, but Russia could attempt to seize assets held in jurisdictions seen as sympathetic, like China, the UAE, or Kazakhstan. (meduza.io)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Euroclear suing the Russian central bank?
Euroclear is suing to block enforcement of a Russian court ruling that ordered it to pay €220 billion in damages over the freezing of Russian assets under EU sanctions.
What assets are involved in the dispute between Euroclear and Russia?
About €300 billion in Russian foreign assets were frozen abroad, with approximately two-thirds held at Euroclear.
Does the Moscow court ruling have legal force in Belgium or the EU?
No, Euroclear argues that only Belgian courts have jurisdiction and that Russian courts' decisions are unlikely to be enforceable in the EU.
Could the Russian central bank seize Euroclear assets outside the EU?
The Russian central bank may try to seize Euroclear's assets in countries Russia considers friendly, such as China, the UAE, and Kazakhstan.
When was the lawsuit in Moscow against Euroclear filed?
The lawsuit in Moscow was lodged in December 2025.

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