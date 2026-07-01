GBAF Logo
BlueCrest loses £200 million battle against UK tax authority - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BlueCrest loses £200 million battle against UK tax authority

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking asset management Tax Legal

BlueCrest Capital Loses £200 Million HMRC Tax Dispute in UK Supreme Court

Supreme Court Ruling and Its Impact on BlueCrest Capital

By Kirstin Ridley and Nell Mackenzie

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire Michael Platt's BlueCrest Capital Management on Wednesday lost a near £200 million ($265 million), drawn-out battle against Britain's tax authority, ending one of the most significant tax disputes in Britain's asset management industry.

The UK Supreme Court unanimously dismissed BlueCrest's appeal against a lower court ruling that decided relevant members should be taxed as employees rather than partners, who are often treated as self-employed for tax purposes.

Following the ruling, BlueCrest Capital Management, an investment manager formed as a limited liability partnership, said Britain was "no longer a serious contender as a jurisdiction in which to do business".

Reactions to the Supreme Court Decision

"Today's judgment confirms that HMRC published guidance on the salaried members rules was, and remains, wrong," a BlueCrest spokesperson said, adding that businesses needed to be able to rely on the agency to organise their tax affairs with certainty.

HM Revenue and Customs said it welcomed the court decision, adding that it would consider whether it needed to update its industry guidance in light of the judgment.

Distinction Between Partners and Employees

Key Legal Question in the Dispute

The case turned on how salaried members legislation should be interpreted and whether a member of a limited liability partnership should be treated as a partner or as an employee for the purposes of income tax and national insurance contributions.

HMRC's Position and Financial Demands

HMRC had decided that, between 2014 and 2019 inclusive, most of BlueCrest's members met the conditions for salaried members: they had fixed salaries, no role in the partnership's management and no exposure to its losses.

It demanded around £142 million for those five tax years and a further £55.3 million for national insurance contributions — mandatory payments to qualify for benefits and a state pension.

BlueCrest's Arguments and Supreme Court's Response

BlueCrest argued that its investment manager members' remuneration was tied to the LLP's profits and that, by placing multi-million-pound trades, they exercised significant influence over the LLP's affairs.

The Supreme Court conceded BlueCrest's members had significant responsibility, including over investment decisions, but said their role in the LLP's governance was minimal.

Industry Reactions and Broader Implications

Concerns from Industry Figures

"Michael Platt's frustration ... reflects concerns that many senior industry figures have expressed privately," said Bruno Schneller, managing partner at Zurich-based Erlen Capital Management, adding that the UK had exceptional talent, infrastructure and regulatory credibility.

Potential Impact on UK Competitiveness

"More broadly, however, increasing tax complexity, higher effective taxation of performance-based remuneration and an expansive application of anti-avoidance rules risk gradually eroding its competitive position," he said.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7550 pounds)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley and Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • The Supreme Court unanimously rejected BlueCrest’s appeal, affirming the lower court’s ruling that members of its LLP should be taxed as employees under the salaried members rules, not partners, exposing the firm to nearly £200 million in tax and National Insurance liabilities (supremecourt.uk).
  • Condition B (‘significant influence’) under the salaried members rules must be based on legally enforceable rights in the LLP agreement rather than de facto influence, narrowing the interpretation and creating uncertainty for LLP structures across industries (crowe.com).
  • The ruling intensifies scrutiny on LLP arrangements used in asset management and professional services, prompting firms to urgently reassess their tax structures and HMRC to consider updating its guidance (crowe.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did BlueCrest lose its tax dispute with the UK authority?
The UK Supreme Court ruled that BlueCrest members should be taxed as employees, not partners, due to fixed salaries and limited management roles.
How much did BlueCrest owe in the tax dispute?
BlueCrest was ordered to pay around £142 million in tax and £55.3 million in national insurance contributions.
What was the basis of BlueCrest's appeal?
BlueCrest argued its members' remuneration was profit-tied and they exercised significant influence, challenging HMRC's salaried members guidance.
What could the HMRC do following the Supreme Court decision?
HMRC welcomed the decision and said it would consider updating its industry guidance in light of the judgment.
What concerns did the industry express after the ruling?
Industry figures warned that tax complexity and higher taxes could erode the UK's competitive position in asset management.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Judgment expected on July 7 in Prince Harry's legal battle against Mail publisher

Judgment expected on July 7 in Prince Harry's legal battle against Mail publisher

Image for With closer EU ties 'crucially important', Britain sets sights on new summit

With closer EU ties 'crucially important', Britain sets sights on new summit

Image for Motor racing-British hopes on a high for Silverstone weekend

Motor racing-British hopes on a high for Silverstone weekend

Image for Stellantis brand Opel must tackle German production costs to be competitive, says CEO

Stellantis brand Opel must tackle German production costs to be competitive, says CEO

Image for Europe's biggest office sale in four years boosts London's Canary Wharf

Europe's biggest office sale in four years boosts London's Canary Wharf

Image for UK sets out teacher pay hikes that should outpace inflation

UK sets out teacher pay hikes that should outpace inflation

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for CMA CGM to buy FedEx third-party logistics arm in $1.4 billion deal
CMA CGM to buy FedEx third-party logistics arm in $1.4 billion deal
Image for Volkswagen's Cariad and Bosch end autonomous driving tie-up
Volkswagen's Cariad and Bosch end autonomous driving tie-up
Image for Trump says the U.S. and Iran getting along very well
Trump says the U.S. and Iran getting along very well
Image for Exclusive-Russia's Sberbank lowers corporate lending expectations as bad debts rise
Exclusive-Russia's Sberbank lowers corporate lending expectations as bad debts rise
Image for Meta to sell excess AI computing capacity via cloud business, Bloomberg News reports
Meta to sell excess AI computing capacity via cloud business, Bloomberg News reports
Image for German banks reject ECB's potential move to lift minimum reserves
German banks reject ECB's potential move to lift minimum reserves
Image for Dollar bulls gain ground even as most FX strategists still expect weakness: Reuters poll
Dollar bulls gain ground even as most FX strategists still expect weakness: Reuters poll
Image for Exclusive-Russia buys gasoline from India to tackle shortages, sources say
Exclusive-Russia buys gasoline from India to tackle shortages, sources say
Image for Five wounded in firebombings of homes linked to Greek governing party
Five wounded in firebombings of homes linked to Greek governing party
Image for Turkey interested in joining EU's payment system, minister says
Turkey interested in joining EU's payment system, minister says
Image for Small boats with armed people approach vessels off Yemen, UKMTO says
Small boats with armed people approach vessels off Yemen, UKMTO says
Image for UK's National Grid to invest $1.75 billion in US-based Joulent
UK's National Grid to invest $1.75 billion in US-based Joulent
View All Finance Posts